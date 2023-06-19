Hoiana Resort & Golf Wins Third Place in Integrated Resorts Category at T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023

HOI AN, Vietnam, June 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hoiana Resort & Golf, Vietnam’s premier beachfront integrated resort, is thrilled to announce its remarkable achievement of securing the third place in the Integrated Resorts category at the esteemed T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023, presented by Travel + Leisure. This accolade recognizes Hoiana Resort & Golf as the premier integrated resort in Vietnam, delivering exceptional product offerings and services to the discerning luxury travelers.



As the sole integrated resort in Vietnam to be featured among the award recipients, Hoiana Resort & Golf shines as a pinnacle of luxury hospitality in the region, amid keen competition among integrated resorts in Macau, Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines. Our expansive array of offerings encompasses four distinct hotel brands, over ten exceptional restaurants and bars, and the pride of hosting Vietnam’s number one golf course, acclaimed as one of the World’s Top 100 courses.

This prestigious recognition motivates us to elevate the guest experience to unprecedented heights. We remain dedicated to expanding our product offerings and curating world-class events to further enhance the satisfaction of our esteemed guests. Our commitment lies in surpassing every expectation and creating indelible memories for all who choose to embark on an extraordinary journey with us.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the voters and Travel + Leisure SEA for bestowing upon us this incredible honor. This achievement stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication and passion exhibited by our entire team. We are immensely proud and inspired to take our offerings to new horizons, exceeding the expectations of every cherished guest,” expressed Steve Wolstenholme, President & CEO of Hoiana Resort & Golf.

The Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023 celebrates the epitome of hospitality across the region, recognizing outstanding destinations and experiences. Nominees were carefully selected by the T+L SEA team of editors and expert contributors, ensuring an impartial evaluation. Voting was open to individuals worldwide until April 30, 2023, without any influence from pay-to-play practices.

We cordially invite you to embark on a truly unforgettable holiday at Hoiana Resort & Golf. Discover more about our extraordinary offerings and plan your visit by visiting our website at www.hoiana.com.

Hoiana Resort & Golf, situated along the 4km pristine coast in Central Vietnam, is the only integrated resort in Vietnam to win its third place in the T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2023.

About Hoiana Resort & Golf:

Hoiana Resort & Golf, Vietnam’s pre-eminent luxurious integrated resort, is located on the pristine coastline near the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Hoi An, Vietnam. The stunning 4-kilometer beachfront complex has four luxury hotels – the Hoiana Hotel & Suites with 141 beautifully appointed suites, New World Hoiana Hotel welcoming guests with 476 guestrooms, New World Hoiana Beach Resort boasting 330 elegantly and sustainably designed rooms and suites and Rosewood Hoi An (future opening). A home away from home, Hoiana Residences opened its 270 luxuriously and spaciously appointed apartments overlooking lush gardens or the East Sea.

The integrated resort is also home to more than 10 world-class restaurants serving over 12 types of cuisines, from authentic Vietnamese, Korean, Chinese, and international flavors. It also provides cutting-edge gaming entertainment with over 140 tables and 300 electronic games offering a variety of exhilarating gaming options.

The resort also boasts a magnificent 18-hole golf course designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr., the Hoiana Shores Golf Club. The 71-par links course offers one of the most compelling golf experiences in South East Asia and challenges players with a rewarding game. The clubhouse, spanning over 6,000 sq.m., is set to be one of the largest clubhouses in Asia and hosts a comprehensive suite of facilities. The course was awarded “Best Golf Course in Vietnam 2022” and “Top 10 Best Golf Course in Vietnam 2022” by Vietnam Golf & Leisure Awards and recently placed 15th among the ‘Top 100 Golf Courses in Asia’ in an accolade jointly organized by Golf Travel Korea and Golf Travel China, recognizing excellent golf courses and promoting golf culture across the Asian continent. Highly regarded as the “Oscars” of the global golf club industry, the Asian Golf Awards honoured Hoiana Resort & Golf as the “Best Golf Resort in Asia Pacific” and awarded Hoiana Shores as the “Best Golf Course in Vietnam” in Nov 2022.

Hoiana has completed its first phase of an overall $4 billion development project, encompassing 1000-hectares of land just south of Hoi An, Quảng Nam. With an ambitious development plan in the pipeline, Hoiana will continue to set a new benchmark for luxurious tourism in Vietnam while balancing its cultural heritage, to bring economic prosperity and opportunity to the central province of Quang Nam.

