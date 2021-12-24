Hoisting of all wind turbines for the first phase of Pingshun Hesheng Wind Power Project was completed

WUHAN, China, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 11, 2021, all wind turbines for the first phase of the Hesheng Wind Power Project in Binh Thuan Province were successfully hoisted.

The first phase of the project has a total capacity of 19.8 MW, and six 3.3 MW wind turbines are designed and installed. It is planned to be connected to the grid for power generation by the end of the year. The successful completion of the hoisting of all 6 wind turbines is an important milestone for the full-capacity grid-connection of this project, laying a solid foundation for achieving the goal of grid-connected power generation by the end of the year.

The EPC general contractor of the project, Central Southern China Electric Power Design Institute Co., Ltd. of China Power Engineering Consulting Group, is a well-known and powerful engineering company under Energy China. Mainly engaged in power planning research, consultation, evaluation and engineering survey, design, service, supervision, general contracting of projects, and related proprietary technology product development. Facing the Vietnamese market, it provides integrated engineering and construction solutions for government agencies, financial institutions, investors, developers and project legal persons.

During the construction of the project, the global spread of the COVID-19 has brought many difficulties and challenges. Under the leadership of Central Southern China Electric Power Design Institute Co., Ltd., all participating units have worked together and cooperated with each other to ensure smooth project construction, orderly management, and smooth progress.

Binh Thuan Province is gradually developing into a renewable energy center in Vietnam with the country's largest solar and wind power potential advantages. The completion of the Hesheng Wind Power Project will effectively improve the power structure and provide new green energy for economic and social development.

