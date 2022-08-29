HokuApps Commemorates the Innovative Employee Engagement Solution of Ramada and Days Hotels by Wyndham Singapore at Zhongshan Park on their Three-Year Partnership Anniversary

This 3rd anniversary presents a great opportunity to reflect upon the creation, development, and deployment of Ramada and Days Hotels' Employee Engagement Application, RD Connect, and its overwhelmingly positive impact on its organization.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HokuApps , a global player in the next-generation enterprise mobility solutions, is extremely proud of its three-year long and warm relationship with Ramada and Days Hotels , owned by HH Properties Pte Ltd and managed by one of the world's largest hotel companies, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. It has been a great leap forward towards delivering a high-quality, cloud-based human resource engagement solution for Ramada and Days Hotels.

Ramada and Days Hotels collaborated with HokuApps to build and deploy a novel peer-to-peer employee engagement application called RD Connect. The application was launched on 14 June 2019 with the main objective of promoting employee recognition and enabling employees to stay updated regarding all opportunities and events taking place within the organization. By taking a more forward-thinking and progressive management approach, Ramada and Days Hotels were able to leverage the application to create a better employee experience and company culture where employees truly believed that their work mattered, which instilled a sense of purpose in them.

Over the past three years, Ramada and Days Hotels have achieved stellar results by leveraging HokuApps' cloud-based application and technology solutions. After launching the RD Connect Initiative, they have won multiple accolades for their innovation towards enhancing their employees' experience. They were presented with the prestigious SkillsFuture Employer Award in 2019 and they also appeared on Channel News Asia's media feature the following year. In July 2021, they were invited to participate in the national SkillsFuture Month to share the use of technology and mobile applications in their human resource practices. It was a great occasion to present to more than 70 professionals the unique application they had developed together with HokuApps. Furthermore, they had the privilege of being a part of the HR Symposium, organized by Singapore Polytechnic. It was a virtual event with over 2000 views and they discussed "Reshaping The Employee Experience". By accelerating digital transformation and driving more value through the latest tech innovations during unprecedented times, Ramada and Days Hotels were able to boost overall engagement by 21%, employee recognition by 37%, leadership support by 13%, teamwork and collaboration by 25% and company culture by 22%.

"Thanks to our three-year-long partnership with HokuApps and the RD Connect initiative, we were able to acknowledge our employees' best work on time which actually plays an imperative role in making them feel valued and also provides them with a sense of accomplishment," said Reagan Chiam, Assistant HR Manager for Ramada and Days Hotels and the Project Manager for this initiative. "To add on, the initiative also led to other desirable workplace outcomes such as being able to build camaraderie among our employees, improve employee morale and happiness, increase motivation, create a more optimistic workplace and provide better customer service as a whole."

"We feel extremely humbled and thrilled to be a part of the RD Connect initiative and to stand witness to all the success and positive impact that it has brought about for Ramada and Days Hotels," said Arif Gafar, Director of Sales at HokuApps. "The main reason for its success would be because they were raising the bar higher in terms of innovation and value for their employees and organization which in turn resulted in them providing service excellence to their guests."

About HokuApps: