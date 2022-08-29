Holidays at Sea: Tips from Margaritaville at Sea for the Perfect Holiday Cruise

—

During the month of December, the average temperature for The Bahamas does not fall below 73°F. For those exhausted by even the thought of another endless winter, a cruise through the Caribbean might just be what’s needed this holiday season.





Holiday vacations offer a variety of benefits, and Margaritaville at Sea, a floating island paradise, suggests cruises work well for holiday getaways as they come complete with a plethora of amenities, festivities, and activities. While the holidays might feel far away, cruise lines offer their best deals in late summer and early fall, making now the best time to think about booking that winter getaway.



Whether traveling with family, or traveling to escape them, Margaritaville at Sea shares its top reasons for choosing a holiday cruise, and offers tips for planning and enjoying a festive holiday vacation experience.



It’s Warmer



Margaritaville at Sea Paradise travels from the Port of Palm Beach to Grand Bahama Island. With temperatures ranging from warm to perfect, Margaritaville at Sea suggests taking advantage of the beautiful blue waters, sunny beaches, and uniquely festive feel of The Bahamas. On board, guests can also work to relocate their tan while sunbathing poolside, or enjoy their favorite island drinks while watching the sunset over the Caribbean.



It’s Less Crowded



The late fall and winter months are considered the off-season for cruise lines as most people traditionally associate November, early December and January with more winter-oriented activities. Margaritaville at Sea recommends that the off season is the perfect time to book for those who have been thinking about taking a cruise for a while but don’t enjoy larger crowds. While decks are still vibrant, these months tend to be a great time for a more relaxed ocean escape.



A Uniquely Festive Experience



For holiday revelers, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise offers a festive and entertaining holiday at sea with a variety of action-packed or relaxing activities. From reserved seating at unique on-board performances and a full service spa and salon, to snorkeling and water sports on the island itself, packages that cannot be guaranteed to have open spaces during peak months are also more likely to have availability during the holidays.



Great Deals



Savvy vacationers will recognize the off-season as the perfect time to book. To make up for lack of seasonal demand, the tourism industry, and especially cruises, offer deeper discounts and great deals on individual packages. Margaritaville at Sea recommends taking a close look at cruise websites to find out what deals are available, and points to their own seasonal sales which often start as low as $99 a person.



Shorter Can Be Better



For those who don't want to miss festivities with the family, but are still looking for a holiday getaway, a short cruise can be a great way to lead into, or wind down from, the busy holiday activities. Studies show that shorter vacations can provide the perfect balance of fun and relaxation while taking away the anxiety of being disconnected for long periods of time and the stress of planning longer, logistics-heavy vacations. Margaritaville at Sea shaped their cruise packages and three-day, two-night voyage around this idea, and suggests that a short vacation can be a breath of fresh air in between rigid work schedules and family demands.



Take The Family With You



Cruises can also be a great way to gather the whole family together without worrying about cooking, cleaning or who sleeps where. With everything taken care of aboard an all-inclusive cruise, the lack of stress helps keep the holiday family drama to a minimum, and with the prices and deals that cruises like Margaritville at Sea offer during the holiday season, everyone can be included.



The Time To Book Is Now



Now is an ideal time to look into cruises for November, December, and January. Margaritaville at Sea has found the best time to book a short cruise is roughly 60 days out from the voyage date, which is fast approaching for the winter season. The two-month window is generally when prices are at their lowest, and provides enough time to prepare while offering the flexibility not typically found with a longer cruise.



With great deals, warm weather, and the possibility of a less crowded ship, It’s worthwhile to consider a holiday cruise while planning for the upcoming holiday season.



