Hollywood's major firms gather in Seoul to discuss the future of the media industry

It is revealed that Hollywood’s major studios and production companies are set to gather in Seoul, an emerging global media hub, to discuss the future direction of the media industry on upcoming July 14th.



The following event is known to be managed by Blintn, Asia’s leading B2B online content curation platform, and the discussion is known to be mainly on the strategic direction for media companies to take in rapidly changing market circumstances.



For this event, top executives of companies from the biggest studios such as Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount, and 20th Century Studios are invited. Additionally, the top executives of major media companies such as Skydance Media, the producer of the blockbuster movies <Top Gun> and <Mission Impossible>, and Lionsgate, one of the top-tier investment and distribution companies, are joining this event.





According to the global researching companies Nielsen and Forrester, the media consumption trend has drastically shifted shortly after the pandemic. Consumers now prefer digital channels to the traditional ones, with an increased viewing time of over five times more compared to that of the pre-pandemic era.



At the same time, industry experts point out that the streaming platforms have nimbly responded to the sophistication of viewer taste and diversified themselves in terms of the content library focus, and thus shown an exponential growth in their numbers.



Accordingly, it is the industry consensus that the major studios and media groups feel the need to take a totally different stance than before in order to keep themselves ahead of the market, and thus are aggressively competing with one another to catch the eyes of viewers in the field of digital platforms.



Peter Choe, the CEO of Blintn, has mentioned that Blintn“ has arranged this event to discuss the future trends of the media industry and what needs to be done in order to prepare for such change, as staying ahead of trends faster than anyone else is crucial for media companies”.



These media companies are known to seek a cooperative way for a strategic direction of the media industry in the changing post-pandemic era and what a sustainable content strategy would be in the future.

About Us: Blintn is Asia’s leading online B2B content platform actively used by 1,200+ companies from more than 50 countries. Based in Korea, the United States, and China, Blintn provides a groundbreaking end-to-end content marketplace for all content-related business, from IP acquisition and production funding to distribution of finished content. Through its IP and content marketplace, Blintn makes distribution and acquisition of IPs and content easier and more successful by providing intuitive service tools and sophisticated curations. Blintn also provides a funding platform for producers and investors to create the best opportunities for the next content production. Blintn is committed to providing a fair and transparent global marketplace. For more information, please visit blintn.com.

