Hollywood's Will Roberts of 'Oppenheimer' Film Unveils Haunting Cannery Row Ghost Tours

Oppenheimer actor Will Roberts and magician Chris Herren launch the eagerly awaited Cannery Row Ghost Tours, Monterey, CA to explore the ghostly legends and rich history of the iconic location, celebrated in Steinbeck's literary works.

This Saturday marks the beginning of an enthralling new chapter for Cannery Row, as acclaimed actor Will Roberts, known for his role as General George Marshall in the Academy Award-winning "Oppenheimer," alongside Chris Herren, proprietor of The Wand Shop at Zucchini’s, launch the eagerly awaited Cannery Row Ghost Tours, Monterey, CA. This initiative invites the curious and the brave to explore the ghostly legends and rich history of the iconic Cannery Row, celebrated in Steinbeck's literary works.



Conceived by Roberts and Herren, the Ghost Tours are a nod to Cannery Row's storied past, with a particular focus on the spectral tales that have captivated imaginations for years. Adam Kinkade, esteemed actor and ghost hunter, has been brought into the fold to enrich the tours with his expertise in the paranormal and his captivating narrative skills. Kinkade's deep connection to Cannery Row's history and his engaging storytelling promise to provide a tour experience unlike any other.



Learn more at https://ghosttoursmonterey.com/



A Family-Friendly Adventure into the Paranormal



Designed to enthrall participants of all ages, the Cannery Row Ghost Tours are equipped with EMF readers to detect the presence of the supernatural, creating a thrilling adventure for everyone involved. A special surprise for younger attendees aims to inspire and entertain, turning them into budding ghost hunters by the end of the tour.



How to Join the Adventure:



Spaces for the Cannery Row Ghost Tours are now available. To be part of this unique experience, visit https://ghosttoursmonterey.com/, for more details and to book your tickets. Alternatively, call 1-866-MAGIC-11 for bookings or inquiries.





About Will Roberts:



Will Roberts is an award-winning actor and a man of many talents, including being a film and television weapons expert, cowboy, author, reporter, dancer, and holder of two Guinness World Records. His portrayal of General George Marshall in "Oppenheimer" has been met with critical acclaim, adding to his diverse and impressive career spanning nearly four decades. Roberts is not only a celebrated figure in the entertainment industry but also a passionate advocate for merging creative pursuits with educational and enriching experiences.



For further information on the Cannery Row Ghost Tours or to arrange an interview with Will Roberts and the team, please contact: admin@zucchinismagicshop.com



