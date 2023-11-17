Homart Group's Remarkable Presence at the 6th CIIE in Shanghai

—

The 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), which took place from November 5th to 10th in Shanghai, was graced by the presence of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. He attended both the CIIE's opening ceremony and a reception with the Prime Minister of Australia on November 5th.

Homart Group, highly recommended by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission, proudly exhibited its flagship brands during the CIIE. Lynn Yeh, the Founder and CEO of Homart Group, had the honour of attending the Australian Prime Minister's Shanghai reception on November 5th. She was also featured on CCTV's special program, highlighting Homart Group's global influence in the wellness and health industry.

Lynn Yeh, the Founder and CEO of Homart Group at the Australian Prime Minister's Shanghai reception

Established in 1992, Homart Group, with over 30 years of history, has evolved into a manufacturing powerhouse with state-of-the-art facilities and a professional research and production team. The company holds stringent certifications, including cGMP, ISO, and various organic licenses and certificates. Over the years, Homart Group has introduced a diverse portfolio of brands, covering health supplements, skincare products, dairy powder, and pet health products, consistently promoting health to consumers worldwide.

With health as its core philosophy, Homart Group, along with its flagship brands, including SpringLeaf, PETMIMIA, Top Life, AUTILI, CHÉRI, Grandpawpaw, and KAYAJ, actively participated in the CIIE, showcasing Australia's Homart Group's vitality.

SpringLeaf, one of Homart Group's original brands, showcased a range of products at the CIIE, including the recently launched SpringLeaf Liver Detox and SpringLeaf Men's Vitality Boost. The latter features a triple scientific formula containing kangaroo essence, oyster extract, and milk thistle, designed to supplement male hormones, support liver detoxification, and enhance vitality. The concentrated milk thistle extract in SpringLeaf Liver Detox, with a content of 51,800mg, effectively improves liver function and addresses liver-related issues.

Homart Group's latest expansion into the pet health product line, PETMIMIA, aims to extend the pursuit of health to pets. The brand showcased its flagship product, PETMIMIA CARDIO CARE＋ANTIOXIDANTS, at the CIIE. This product utilizes potent antioxidants like Coenzyme Q10 and Vitamin E to protect cells from free radical damage, helping pets generate and store energy. Additionally, the inclusion of Omega-3 fatty acids supports the cardiovascular, brain, and nervous system health of pets.

Homart Group's participation in the 6th CIIE underscores its unwavering commitment to advancing the global health and wellness industry. It showcased a diverse range of products designed to enhance the well-being of both humans and their cherished pets.

Contact Info:

Name: Homart

Email: Send Email

Organization: Homart Pharmaceuticals

Website: https://www.homart.com.au/



Release ID: 89113496

If there are any deficiencies, problems, or concerns regarding the information presented in this press release that require attention or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we encourage you to notify us without delay at error@releasecontact.com. Our diligent team is committed to promptly addressing your concerns within 8 hours and taking necessary actions to rectify any identified issues or facilitate the removal process. Providing accurate and trustworthy information is of utmost importance.