HOME+ e-shopping platform expands 100-Mintute "Instant Delivery" service with hundreds of DCH Foods Deluxe products

Faster city-wide delivery takes online shopping to the next level

HONG KONG, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the launch of its game-changing 100-minute guaranteed "Instant Delivery" service, HOME+(www.home-plus.hk) has significantly expanded its product offering. HOME+ customers can now select around 400 additional "Instant Delivery" items from DCH Foods Deluxe, an industry-leading food retailer and part of the Dah Chong Hong family. The partnership with DCH Foods Deluxe brings HOME+ customers an assortment of groceries which include premium frozen meats and seafood, speciality sauces, oestrogen-free eggs, no added hormone meats, fish maw, Japanese dried scallop and more – all delivered within 100 minutes.

Launched in February 2021, HOME+'s "Instant Delivery" service offers ground-breaking 100-minute delivery across Hong Kong for orders of HK$300* or above. As part of its service pledge, when deliveries fail to arrive within 100 minutes, customers will be reimbursed with HK$10 worth of HOME+ Points for every minute delayed, up to a maximum of HK$100 Home+ Points. For added flexibility, customers can also opt to have their purchases delivered between 5pm to 9pm on the same day. This first-of-its-kind Instant Delivery service is available across Hong Kong, Kowloon and the New Territories^, offering e-shoppers unprecedented speed, convenience and availability.

June Lam, CEO of HOME+, said, "Change and innovation are keys to succeeding in today's e-commerce landscape. We're delighted to have an industry-leading food retailer like DCH Foods Deluxe join our disruptive 'Instant Delivery' pledge and fully utilise our robust partnership network to give customers a better shopping experience. As always, we welcome other merchants to join our 'Instant Delivery' service for resource sharing synergies and win-win-win gains for HOME+, for merchants and for customers."

Michael Kwok, Head of Hong Kong Food at Dah Chong Hong, said, "With today's new team-up, customers will be able to order an extensive range of popular and premium products from DCH Foods Deluxe via HOME+'s one-stop service at unbeatable value and convenience. We look forward to a successful partnership and hope to strengthen our strategic collaborations with HOME+ in the future."

For a limited time, DCH Foods Deluxe's "Instant Delivery" page on HOME+ (https://bit.ly/2UIQabY) will be offering selected hot pot items at up to 30% off. Other featured offers include Golden Spot Japanese imitation Crab Stick, Valley Chef Chicken Franks, speciality meatballs (DCH spicy egg-filled pork beef ball), USA sliced boneless chuck short rib, Blue Ice beer and more. Only available while stocks last.

* Customers are required to make a single purchase of not less than HK$300 at the designated "Instant Delivery" page to enjoy "Instant Delivery" service. Only orders placed between 11am to 7pm can be delivered in 100 minutes. Orders placed outside the specified time will be delivered the next day. Terms and conditions apply. For details, please refer to https://www.home-plus.hk/support-center#delivery-info. ^ Excluding outlying islands and remote areas. For details of excluded areas, please refer to https://www.home-plus.hk/support-center#delivery-info.

About HOME+

HOME+ is a brand-new online shopping platform supported by industry leaders - Hong Kong Broadband Network, Dah Chong Hong and Kerry Logistics. HOME+ brings merchants of all types and sizes under a shared economy platform, enabling them to share resources and strengths and forge fruitful partnerships. HOME+ brings a "plus" to modern home living with a diverse range of quality merchandise covering wholesome foods, in-the-trend appliances, health supplements, personal care goods, and many more. Shop now at: www.home-plus.hk

About DCH Food Mart

Driven by our long-stranding promise of "Guaranteed Quality Products and Excellent Customer Service", DCH Food Mart is dedicated to offering the highest quality products and service to its customers. DCH Food Mart, a subsidiary of Dah Chong Hong, operates 53 stores in Hong Kong and is the market leader in specialty frozen foods. For more information and to see our full range of products, visit DCHFoodMartDeluxe.com.