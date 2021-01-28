HOME+ Launches "Buy One, Give One" Charity Goody Bag Programme to Benefit Society's Disadvantaged

HONG KONG, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the disadvantaged members of the society continue to suffer adverse impacts on their incomes and quality of life under the COVID-19 pandemic, HOME+ today announced a Charity Goody Bag programme in collaboration with Kerry Logistics Network Limited ("Kerry Logistics Network") and St. James' Settlement People's Food Bank. To share a warm new year's blessing with the community's disadvantaged, HOME+ will donate 100 Charity Goody Bags ahead of Chinese New Year. In addition, for every self-use Charity Goody Bag (each priced at HK$200) purchased from HOME+, a matching bag will be donated to people in need*. Packed full of quality food items such as premium frozen products in addition to staples including rice and oil, each Charity Goody Bag will allow beneficiaries to enjoy the same heartwarming, delicious meals as HOME+ customers. "Buy one, give one" Charity Goody Bag is launched as a long-term programme*, serving up countless "pluses" to help the underprivileged in society.



HOME+, Kerry Logistics Network, and St. James' Settlement

Starting today, customers will be able to purchase the Charity Goody Bag at HK$200 on www.home-plus.hk/charitygoodybag, and enjoy about 20% off the premium food combo while they give back to society. This programme is supported by St. James' Settlement People's Food Bank, who will contact the beneficiaries, HOME+ to donate goody bag on a "buy one, give one" basis, as well as Kerry Logistics Network, who will handle the goody bag delivery to the home of each beneficiary, eliminating their need to queue in these high-risk circumstances.

June Lam, CEO of HOME+ said, "This long-term programme falls in line with the HOME+ philosophy of delivering 'Living with a Plus'. By utilising existing resources and strengths, we offer the socially disadvantaged food aid that includes not just food bank staples, but also a wider diversity of premium frozen products designed to deliver 'pluses' to their quality of life. We also invite merchants to join us to spread the love by donating their products to our Charity Goody Bag."

Samuel Lau, Deputy Managing Director, Integrated Logistics of Kerry Logistics Network said, "Kerry Logistics is delighted to participate in this Charity Goody Bag initiative and ring in a prosperous New Year with the disadvantaged. As the logistics partner of HOME+, we are glad to leverage our extensive logistics network to deliver food items directly to the homes of the underprivileged, bringing much needed convenience during this time."

­­Law Tik, Senior Service Manager (Charity Services), St. James' Settlement said, "Demand for short term food aid has soared under COVID, though many of our service users have been hesitant to make the trip to our food banks. We are thankful for HOME+'s sponsorship and the logistics support of Kerry Logistics, so that even the elderly, single-parent families and service users with disabilities can receive a well-stocked food pack without setting foot beyond their homes."

Each Charity Goody Bag, available for HK$200, will contain rice, corn oil, oyster flavoured sauce, oat soya milk, frozen flounder filet, udon, chicken drumettes and fish rolls. The contents will be updated regularly. For details, please visit the HOME+ website (www.home-plus.hk).

Merchants interested in joining the programme and donating to the Charity Goody Bag may email to: business@home-plus.hk.

*Up to a limit of 200 goody bags per month. Terms and conditions apply.

About HOME+

HOME+ is a brand-new online shopping platform created around the idea of "Living with a Plus". HOME+ brings merchants of all types and sizes under a shared economy platform, enabling them to share resources and strengths and forge fruitful partnerships. HOME+ brings a "plus" to modern home living with a diverse range of quality merchandise covering wholesome foods, in-the-trend appliances, health supplements, personal care goods, and many more. Shop now at: home-plus.hk

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code: 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), industrial project logistics, to cross-border e-commerce, last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 59 countries, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$40 billion in 2019 and is the largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

About St. James' Settlement People's Food Bank

St. James' Settlement operated the first food bank 'People's Food Bank' in Hong Kong in late 2003 to alleviate the problem of hunger by providing short-term food assistance. Since then, diversified services such as hot meal service, nutrition programs and Happy Shopping Fair have been in place to benefit more people in need and help them hedge against inflation. This actualizes our mission of 'it is more blessed to give than to receive.'