The Homeland Social Network: No profiling, No tracking, No abusive censorship

After an intensive closed-system testing period, Chromosome Dynamics announced today the official worldwide launch of the Homeland Social Network.

—

Chromosome Dynamics is a comprehensive consulting and R&D (Research and Development) company in agribusiness, specializing in IT and AI (Artificial Intelligence), in accordance with international standards, with entirely Romanian capital. However, the recent focus has been on developing IT solutions oriented towards social interaction.

The Homeland Social Network worldwide launch marks a significant moment in the evolution of the online environment, providing users with a completely new and improved platform to connect their communities, share their passions and celebrate authentic values.

"We are excited to launch the official version of the application worldwide. Our team has worked diligently in the recent period to address the issues discovered in the closed beta version and to develop the new features of the Homeland social network, which will be implemented very soon. We customize the user experience from registration and provide a significant resource for those seeking knowledge and authentic connections", says the CEO of Chromosome Dynamics.

Fight for freedom of expression

Homeland Social Network is the native social and civic engagement platform that brings a profound change to how users experience online interactions.

"More importantly, we want to actively engage in combating misinformation or false information that we know has gained traction on well-known social networks”, says Ionel Mugurel Gabriel, the CEO of the company, “social networks use algorithms to personalize the content displayed to each user. This means that people are exposed only to information that confirms or reinforces their existing beliefs, which can amplify misinformation. We assure all our users that Homeland does not profile for marketing purposes, does not track behaviors, and does not censor the right to free expression as long as human rights are respected, and likewise, as long as thoughts and beliefs are expressed as personal opinions.”

New opportunities for content creators

One of Homeland's major innovations is its selective approach to content, ensuring that users receive only relevant and valuable information in their main feed, thus avoiding information overload. Furthermore, the platform will introduce the concept of 'paid communities,' opening up new opportunities for content creators to monetize their exclusive content through monthly subscriptions.

"Homeland sets itself apart through its strong commitment to promoting real values. In an era of fast information and ephemeral content”, Ionel Mugurel Gabriel explains, ”Homeland provides a space where users can access deep and authentic content that inspires and educates them. Additionally, Homeland supports content creators through a monetizable feature that rewards their work."

Wide range of exclusive benefits

The Homeland Social Network will offer users a range of monthly subscriptions for exclusive benefits on the platform, including the option to verify authenticity (obtaining the verified user blue badge) and the list of people who have viewed their profile in the last 24 hours (Who viewed my profile). Soon, businesses will be able to leverage promotional opportunities through the integration of the CHRDads advertising module.

Chromosome Dynamics plans to introduce new communication tools in the upcoming versions of the Homeland application, including voice posts, to further enhance the user experience.

The ’home’ feeling

"Homeland is designed to simulate the comfort, free expression, and support for self-awareness and personal development provided by the place we commonly call 'home.' With real friends, people who inspire us, communities from which we learn, posts only from user-selected interest areas, positivity and safety", adds Ionel Mugurel.

The Homeland Social Network app is available for free download (iOS and Android) here.



Contact Info:

Name: Paula Giriada

Email: Send Email

Organization: Chromosome Dynamics SA

Website: https://www.homelandsocialnetwork.com



Release ID: 89112341

In case of identifying any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies within the content shared in this press release that necessitate action or if you require assistance with a press release takedown, we strongly urge you to notify us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our expert team is committed to addressing your concerns within 8 hours by taking necessary actions diligently to rectify any identified issues or supporting you with the removal process. Delivering accurate and reliable information remains our top priority.