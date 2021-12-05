Homeowners can expand their indoor living spaces with basement renovations

As people spend more time at home due to Covid-19, they’re looking for basement renovation ideas to improve function and lifestyle

—

Basement renovations can almost double a home’s functional living space. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, people are spending more time at home than ever. Expanding and improving that indoor living space has become popular among Canadian homeowners.

“While a lot of activity has stopped or slowed because of the pandemic, home renovations have continued, and contractors are busy,” said Keith Riley, Founder and CEO of RenovationFind.com and developer of Custom Basement Developments by RenovationFind. “I think with everyone stuck at home, they’ve realized how they can improve the space. Basement renovations are a great way to do that.”

With so many basement renovation ideas out there, homeowners can start dreaming up the best way to use their basement. Custom Basement Development offers quality basement renovations from experienced, reputable, and certified basement renovation contractors across the county.

They have shared 10 basement renovation ideas that can spark your imagination. Basement ideas include:

• Family room

• Home office

• Learning spaces for homeschooling or online schooling

• Fitness area

• A man cave or personal santuary

• Secondary suite

• Vacation rental or guest suite

• Laundry room upgrade

• Custom storage solutions

• Studio for hobbies

A key consideration for any basement renovation is the flooring. Not all flooring options are suited to a basement that is more prone to water and moisture. Good flooring choices include luxury vinyl plank or tile, carpet, rubber, ceramic tile, and finished concrete flooring. A basement renovation contractor can share the best flooring options for a basement that will be best suited to how you’re choosing to renovate.

For homeowners ready to renovate, the first step is choosing a basement renovations contractor. Always check for a business license, insurance, and WCB coverage. Ask for references from the last three customers, and to see photos of past work. Companies certified by a third-party organization like RenovationFind will have met specific criteria and are operating at set standards.

Custom Basement Development offers full-scale basement renovations and basement developments across Canada. Exceptional service, quality craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction are their top priorities. Learn more at www.custombasementdevelopment.ca

