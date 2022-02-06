Homeowners can increase property value and save money with cabinet refacing and refinishing in Oakville

Kitchen renovations can add value to your home, but the investment can feel overwhelming.

Kitchen renovations can add value to your home, but the investment can feel overwhelming. However, understanding the factors involved with kitchen renovation costs can help homeowners create a budget and plan.

How much does a kitchen renovation in Oakville cost?

Kitchen renovations have an extensive range when it comes to cost. It depends on the size and scale of the renovation, materials chosen, contractors hired, and many other factors.

Low-end upgrades can cost $5000, but the average kitchen renovation cost is about $22,000. For a luxury kitchen renovation that includes layout changes and a cabinet replacement, the cost can be $60,000 to $100,000 and higher.

There are cost-effective options that can still give homeowners a new kitchen without the five to six-digit price tag. For example, cabinet refacing and refinishing in Oakville can help homeowners significantly reduce the cost of their kitchen renovation while still getting a good return on the investment.

Cost-effective alternatives that add value

“Cabinet refacing and cabinet refinishing are a fraction of the cost of a full cabinet replacement,” said Todd Lacroix, owner of Platinum Pro Painters. “If you’re okay with your kitchen’s layout and your cabinets aren’t damaged, we can update the cabinets so they look brand new and modern.”

Cabinet refacing is when you keep the existing cabinet boxes but replace the drawer fronts and cabinet doors with new ones. Cabinet refacing will save up to 50 percent compared to a cabinet replacement. Cabinet refinishing is when the entire cabinet is stained or painted. Cabinet refinishing can save up to 70 percent compared to a cabinet replacement.

Both of these cabinet upgrades can completely transform the look of a kitchen. Add new flooring, countertops, and backsplash, and your kitchen will feel completely new. If you’re worried about the cost of a high-end kitchen remodel, a cosmetic kitchen renovation with cabinet refacing or refinishing will improve both lifestyle and value.

Homeowners can learn more about the cost of kitchen renovations in Oakville in this helpful guide: How much does a kitchen renovation cost in Oakville? It includes cost breakdowns for various components of kitchen remodels, the average cost of kitchen renovations, and planning tips. You’ll also find information on cost-effective alternatives and the benefits of hiring professional contractors to help.

“Kitchen renovations are one of the most popular and can add the most value to a home compared to other remodels,” said Todd Lacroix. “We wanted to provide homeowners with a helpful tool so they can successfully plan and budget for their Oakville kitchen renovations.”

Platinum Pro Painters is a residential and commercial painting company in the Greater Toronto Area. They offer interior painting services, cabinet refinishing, cabinet refacing, stair and riser painting, ceiling painting, and other professional painting services. They are highly skilled, experienced, fully insured, and offer a warranty on their work.

If you are looking for more inspiration here are some kitchen design ideas.

