Honda Exhibits the World Premiere of All-new BF150, BF135 and BF115 Large-size Marine Outboard Engines at the Genoa International Boat Show 2021





All-new BF150, BF135 and BF115

GENOA, Italy, Sep 16, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Europe Ltd. today exhibited the world premiere of the all-new BF150, BF135 and BF115 large-size outboard engines at the Genoa International Boat Show 2021 which began today in Genoa, Liguria Region in Italy. The Show is held from September 16 to 21, 2021.All three models unveiled today feature Honda's new "dynamic motion" design, which expresses high-quality and the innovative nature of these outboards. Moreover, usability was improved through the adoption of an electronic remote control system (DBW*) which realizes smooth and secure shift operations and quick and accurate throttle operations, enabling these outboard engines to support comfortable cruising.Ever since Honda entered into the outboard engine market in 1964, it has been offering products which accommodate a broad range of customer needs from commercial to recreational needs on the water while remaining focused on people-friendly and environmentally-responsible high-quality 4-stroke outboard engines based on the belief of Soichiro Honda, the founder of Honda, that "Watercraft should not pollute the waters they ply." Including the three all-new models unveiled today, Honda will offer a full lineup of clean and high-performance outboard engines to fulfill the needs of a growing boat market and continue offering our customers the joy of cruising.*DBW: Drive-by-wireCopyright 2021 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com