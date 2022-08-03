Honda to Extend Power Unit Technical Support Agreement with Red Bull Power Trains to End of 2025

TOKYO, Aug 3, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Following discussions between Red Bull and Honda, it has been agreed by both parties that Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), the Honda subsidiary that runs its racing activities, will continue to provide technical support for Red Bull Powertrains (RBPT) relating to Formula 1 power units from 2023 to the end of 2025.In 2022, HRC has been providing PU-related technical support in line with Red Bull's request to Honda, with both Oracle Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri therefore using the PU from the support program.The extension of the existing agreement for HRC to continue providing technical support from 2023 to 2025 has now been mutually agreed between Red Bull and Honda.Honda officially ended its participation in Formula 1 at the end of 2021, with the resources allocated to PU development diverted to meet the company's future carbon-neutral goals. The ongoing agreement between the two parties does not involve PU development, therefore HRC will be able to provide this service from within its current resources.Dr. Helmut Marko, Motorsport Advisor, Oracle Red Bull Racing:"We thank Honda for their positive response to working together. We are excited to continue our partnership in F1 until the end of 2025 with the PU supplied by Honda. We have had a successful relationship so far, winning the Drivers' championship in 2021 and currently leading the Drivers' and Teams' classifications, with the aim of securing both 2022 titles."Christian Horner, Red Bull Powertrains CEO and Team Principal:"Red Bull's partnership with Honda has been an incredibly successful one and we are pleased that this will continue until the end of the current era of the FIA's power unit regulations in 2025."Koji Watanabe, Head of Corporate Communications Supervisory Unit,Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and President of Honda Racing Corporation:"We have agreed to continue supporting Red Bull Power Trains in Formula 1 through HRC, following Red Bull's request to extend our current agreement, which HRC can meet within its existing resources. Once again, we aim to use our involvement in the pinnacle of motorsport for the development of technologies and of our workforce."Copyright 2022 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com