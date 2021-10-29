Honda Introduces Initiatives for the Utilization of Honda Mobile Power Pack, portable and swappable batteries

TOKYO, Oct 29, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today held a media briefing on the further utilization of Honda Mobile Power Pack (MPP), Honda's portable and swappable batteries, and initiatives for the expanded utilization of renewable energy.

Honda eMaaS Concept

Image of electricity peak shaving

A summary of the conference follows.



Initiatives for the expansion of renewable energy utilization

- In pursuit of carbon neutrality -

- Achieving an adequate electricity supply-demand balance by installing a "buffer function" using MPP and other devices.

- Improving usability of renewable energy by addressing the key issue facing renewable energy, its sensitivity to natural conditions, by reducing the charging load on the power grid (with the use of the "buffer function").

- Considering the possibility of supplying electricity stored in MPP to the power grid in case of a power shortage.



Honda is striving to realize carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities Honda is involved in by 2050. As one of the initiatives Honda will pursue to realize this goal, Honda has developed the concept of "Honda eMaaS" through which Honda will contribute to the "freedom of mobility" and "expanded use of renewable energy" by connecting electrified mobility products and energy service. Based on this concept, Honda will expand the use of renewable energy by broadening the range of electrified products through electrification of its motorcycle and automobile products and through more utilization of MPP and also by enabling infrastructure-linked smart power operations.



One of the challenges in using renewable energy as a power source is that the amount of electricity generated cannot be tailored to the actual demand because the amount of electricity generated fluctuates depending on natural conditions such as weather, climate, and time of day. When the amount of power generation is too small compared to the power demand, it could cause power outages. In reverse, the amount of power generation is too large, it could cause power shutoffs to prevent excess load put on the grid, which may result in disposal of excess electricity.



To resolve these issues and expand the use of renewable energy, it is important to establish a "buffer function" which will help to achieve an adequate electricity supply-demand balance. The "buffer function" means the ability to adjust the amount of power supply by temporarily storing excess electricity using MPP or other devices.



With the expanded use of MPP, it will become easier to use renewable energy which is sensitive to natural conditions. For instance, when an excess amount of electricity is generated during daytime hours through solar power generation, MPP will serve as a buffer by storing such excess electricity. Then, during late afternoon hours when electricity supply runs short of the demand, the electricity stored in the MPP during the daytime can be used to achieve peak-load shifting (or "peak shaving" that lowers and smooths out peak loads) to reduce the charging load on the power grid.



Moreover, further down the road, Honda is considering the possibility of supplying electricity stored in MPP to the power grid in case of a power shortage by connecting Honda Mobile Power Pack Exchanger e: to the power grid. Honda Mobile Power Pack Exchanger e: is a battery swapping station, currently under development, which can charge multiple MPPs simultaneously.



Future expansion of MPP applications

- Considering the secondary use of MPP which becomes unsuitable for the use of mobility products due to degradation.

- Expanding the use of MPP beyond the boundaries of industries, while also working toward the standardization.



Working toward the realization of carbon neutrality, Honda is striving to further expand the use of MPP for a broad range of products. At the same time, Honda is working on plans for secondary use (repurposing) of MPP when it becomes unsuitable for the use of mobility products due to a reduced battery capacity as a result of degradation, including uses as a storage battery for household use and as a power source for other products.



Moreover, various companies are currently considering the development of products which will use MPP as a power source. In order to accelerate such a development and expand the use of MPP, Honda has been working toward the establishment of industry standards for portable and swappable batteries.



