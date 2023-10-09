Honda Oto My Dinh is the Outstanding Distributor of Honda Vietnam in the Large Distributor Scale for the 2nd Quarter 99Ki of 2023

Honda Oto My Dinh, authorized by Honda Vietnam Company, has been the official Northern region distributor for Honda automobiles since March 2008. After 15 years of operation, it has become one of the largest and most reputable Honda automobile distributors in the Vietnamese automotive market.

Honda Oto My Dinh is one of the first seven authorized distributors to distribute Honda's car models in the Vietnamese market officially, and it has been in operation since March 2008. The showroom is strategically located in the heart of Hanoi, covering an area of over 6,000 square meters across three functional levels, including a display area, car maintenance facilities, and a vehicle warehouse. Honda Oto My Dinh boasts a team of 130 dedicated and highly experienced professionals in the automotive sales and maintenance industry. Over the course of more than 15 years, Honda Oto My Dinh has continuously grown and strived to become a leading dealership of Honda in Vietnam.

Recently, Honda Vietnam organized the "Outstanding Distributors Conference for the 2nd Quarter 99Ki and the 99Ki of 2023" to summarize emulation activities and award prizes to the most outstanding distributors. The event was attended by Mr. Daiki Mihara, General Director of Honda Vietnam, Mr. Koji Yamamoto, Director of the automobile business division, as well as the investors and executive board of all Honda auto authorized distributors nationwide.

At the event, Honda Oto My Dinh was honored to receive the First prize in the category of "Outstanding Distributor in the Large Distribution Scale for the 2nd Quarter 99Ki" with enthusiastic congratulations from the leadership of Honda Vietnam Company and all Honda auto-authorized distributors nationwide in Vietnam. This award has demonstrated the efforts of Honda Oto My Dinh in the achievements of business, service quality and customer care.

As the outstanding distributor in the large distribution scale for the 2nd quarter 99Ki, Honda Oto My Dinh expressed deep emotions and heartfelt gratitude for the trust of Honda Vietnam and all the customers who have been with them throughout their journey. Honda Oto My Dinh has made a commitment to continually strive to improve the quality of their daily operations in all areas of sales, service, spare parts, safe driving, and social contributions to ensure the highest level of customer satisfaction.

Honda Oto My Dinh has stood as the top distributor in Honda's network for several consecutive years, with a total sales volume of 15,145 vehicles (up to 99Ki), making it the largest automobile distributor in Northern Vietnam. Since the very beginning, Honda Oto My Dinh has been striving to maintain its position as a leading distributor in both sales and the provision of 3S standard services, which stands for "Showroom, Service, Spare Parts." This is achieved by offering sufficient space for displaying new vehicles, providing repair and maintenance services, and supplying genuine spare parts. The professional staff at Honda Oto My Dinh meets Honda's 5S standards, which include "Sales, Service, Spare Parts Activities, Safety Driving, and Social Contribution".

In addition to its core business activities, Honda Oto My Dinh actively participates in various nonprofit volunteering each year. These include providing assistance to flood-affected communities in different provinces, supporting underprivileged individuals in remote highland areas in Vietnam, organizing LEGO assembly competitions to offer beneficial intellectual development opportunities for thousands of primary school students in Hanoi, and engaging in various other social activities.

Honda Oto My Dinh operates intending to consistently deliver the highest quality products and the most dedicated services to ensure the utmost customer satisfaction. Customer care and reception services are carried out based on the three joys: "Joy of Selling, Joy of Buying, and Joy of Creating."

Honda Oto My Dinh emphasizes inheriting and accurately conveying the core values of Honda automobiles, which include "Sporty Design, Powerful Performance, Advanced Technology, Environmental Friendliness, Outstanding Safety." This distributor has built and equipped itself with advanced, modern facilities that align with Honda's global requirements and standards. At Honda Oto My Dinh, customers can find a wide range of elegant Honda models, diverse in model codes and colors, including the latest models displayed in the showroom, such as the Honda CR-V, Honda City, Honda BR-V, Honda Civic, and Honda Accord.

With a journey spanning over 15 years since its establishment, Honda My Dinh always takes pride in being recognized as one of the official distributors of Honda automobiles in Northern Vietnam today. To maintain this esteemed status, Honda My Dinh places a strong emphasis on serving customers with professionalism, improving service quality, and upgrading showroom facilities. The goal of Honda My Dinh is to bring Honda's technological solutions to Southern Vietnam and an even wider range of consumers in the future.

