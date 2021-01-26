Honda Reaches 100,000-Unit Cumulative Automobile Production Milestone in Vietnam







TOKYO, Jan 26, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Vietnam Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Honda in Vietnam, announced that it has reached a cumulative automobile production milestone of 100,000 units.The 100,000th unit was a City, representing not only a significant milestone for Honda's automobile operations in Vietnam, but attests to the achievements of Honda?s business activities over many years in the country. Heading towards its next milestone, Honda Vietnam will continue to provide high quality products that exceed customer expectations, and continue being "a company that society wants to exist" in Vietnam.Honda Vietnam was established in 1996 as a motorcycle manufacturing and sales company, and begun automobile production in 2006. In order to better meet domestic customer demand, six models, of which, two domestically produced models: City and CR-V, and four imported models: Accord, Civic, HR-V and Brio, are distributed through 42 dealers.Copyright 2021 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com