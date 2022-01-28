Honda Releases Production, Sales and Export Results for December 2021

TOKYO, Jan 28, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of December 2021.
World Production
Calendar Year of 2021
- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive year.
- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive year.
- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the the third consecutive year.
December 2021
- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month.
- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the seventh consecutive month.
- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the seventh consecutive month.
Sales in the Japanese Market
Calendar Year of 2021
- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the the third consecutive year.
- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fifth consecutive year.
- Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive year.
- Freed was the industry's ninth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the calendar year 2021 with sales of 69,577 units.
- N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the calendar year 2021 with sales of 188,940 units.
December 2021
- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the seventh consecutive month.
- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year increase for the second consecutive month.
- Sales of mini-vehicles experienceda year-on-year decrease for the fifth consecutive month.
- Freed was the industry's ninth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of - December 2021 with sales of 5,331 units. VEZEL was the industry's tenth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of December 2021 with sales of 4,476 units.
- N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of December 2021 with sales of 13,439 units.
Exports from Japan
Calendar Year of 2021
- Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the third consecutive year.
December 2021
- Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the third consecutive month.
