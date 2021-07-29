Honda Sets All-Time Accumulated Production Records for the First Half of Year in China

TOKYO, Jul 29, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of June 2021 and the first half of the calendar year (January - June 2021).World ProductionJune 2021- Production in Japan experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two months.- Production in regions outside of Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five months.- Worldwide production experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in five months.The First Half of Calendar Year 2021- Production in Japan for the first half of calendar year 2021 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year (since the first sixth months of 2020).- Production in regions outside of Japan for the first half of calendar year 2021 experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in three years (since the first six months of 2018).- Production worldwide for the first half of calendar year 2021 experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two years (since the first six months of 2019).Sales in the Japanese MarketJune 2021- Total Japanese sales experienced a year-on-year decrease for the first time in four months.- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the fifth consecutive month.- Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the fourth consecutive month.- VEZEL was the industry's ninth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the month of June 2021 with sales of 5,692 units.- N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the month of June 2021 with sales of 17,479 units. N-WGN was the industry's tenth best-selling car with sales of 3,772 units.The First Half of Calendar Year 2021- Total domestic automobile sales in the Japanese market for the first half of calendar year 2021 experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two years (since the first six months of 2019).- New vehicle registrations experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year (since the first six months of 2020).- Sales of mini-vehicles experienced a year-on-year increase for the first time in two years (since the first six months of 2019).- Freed was the industry's ninth best-selling car among new vehicle registrations for the first six months of 2021 with sales of 35,551 units.- N-BOX was the industry's top-selling car in the mini-vehicle category for the first six months of 2021 with sales of 110,551 units.Exports from JapanJune 2020- Total exports from Japan experienced a year-on-year decrease for the seventh consecutive month.The First Half of Calendar Year 2021- Total exports from Japan for the first six months of 2021 experienced a year-on-year decrease for the second consecutive year (since the first six months of 2020).Copyright 2021 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com