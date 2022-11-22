honeybeeBase.com, an employee shift scheduling technology leader, buzzes forward with Team Sahlen in 2023

honeybeeBase.com has been the presenting partner for Team Sahlen since the 2017 campaign. In this period of time, the partnership has yielded an exceptional on track record of success: 51 Victories, 101 Podiums, 40 Fastest Race Laps and 10 Pole Positions.

For 2023, the partnership between Team Sahlen & honeybeeBase.com will be continuing forward with competing in Endurance Sports Car Racing. One of the series of focus will be the Tire Rack – ChampCar Endurance Series. In this series, the team competes in their ECS Tuning Porsche Boxsters. The events will range from 7 hours to twice around the clock 24 hour races. And the Stuttgart racers will be circling around some of the most famous road courses in North America: Watkins Glen, Daytona, Road America, Mid-Ohio and many more.

Dating as far back as 2012, Team Sahlen has been utilizing the honeybeeBase™ Employee Shift Scheduling app. It has allowed the team to eliminate the need for paper schedules by providing a cloud-based platform to manage employee shifts. The system also includes hours tracking through a time clock, paid time off, attendance, task management & a wide variety of communication tools. One of the communication tools the team has found extremely beneficial is the peer recognition medal system. This is a digital medal that one employee can give to another employee for their efforts. Medal types include “Great Communicator”, “Excellent Teammate”, and “Hard Worker”.

Tim Weyer of honeybeeBase.com shared how racing is a perfect format to share the dialogue of what this cloud-based app is all about – “For many, many years, race teams had very few ways of analyzing the performance and status of the race car on track. Then came along Data Acquisition Systems and this changed the whole dynamic of how to go racing. The best acquisition platforms were those that integrated all the data different into one concise system. This included providing data in regards to engine monitoring, lap time sectors, suspension/tire monitoring , all while the car was on track. This is exactly what honeybeeBase.com provides to a company’s management team. Instead of a different app for each human resource and business need, honeybeeBase.com provides a full menu of applications all on one cloud-based app. No longer do businesses and human resource departments have keep filing cabinets full of time sheets, time off requests or shift schedules, these are all stored digitally. Now with honeybeeBase, team members can log in from any mobile device to their own personal data acquisition system about their business. We are excited to use the platform of Team Sahlen to spread this message in the years ahead.”

Team Sahlen’s Sporting Director Will Nonnamaker shares his excitement in having honeybeeBase.com continue forward as the presenting partner for the team. - “honeybeeBase.com has been an excellent partner for our team. Having the employee schedules available digitally has allowed our crew to keep track of their shifts without the need to hold onto a paper schedule. They can pull them up whenever they want on the app on their phone. This is just one less thing that we have to stress out about when we are prepping for the racetrack. Over the years, we have made several suggestions for enhancements to the app that the gang at honeybeeBase.com has been able to integrate into the app. We really value the continued partnership with honeybeeBase.com as part of their continued education to the business public of their cloud-based app. We are excited to continue to utilize our on-track endurance sports car campaign and on line social media effrorts to spread the message of honeybeeBase.com’s many applications to help today’s small businesses go paperless.”

About honeybeeBase.com:

honeybeeBase was designed by small business owners who wanted to manage their own employees but could not find a simple solution on the market to fit their needs. The cloud-based app provides employee scheduling with the Shift Marketplace for easy swaps, custom templates for reoccurring schedules, individual group-based scheduling and more! Receive a message if an employee is late, remind employees of a shift starting or approved shift swaps anywhere. honeybeeBase™ also includes a time clock and time off tracking to provide you with complete employee management all for one low price.

About Team Sahlen: Championship Winning Sports Car Endurance Racing Team

Team Sahlen has a rich history in Sports Car Endurance Competition. In the team’s inaugural year, the team won the 1984 SCCA Endurance SSC class racing a Volkswagen Golf. This was followed by winning the same Championship in 1987. In 1997 and 1999 the team secured the IMSA Endurance Touring class Championships racing the Mazda MX6. The team then switched to Acura Integras and won the 2001 & 2002 Grand American Endurance ST Titles again. Next the team moved up to the IMSA Endurance Championship and secured the 2003 & 2004 Titles racing Porsche 911s. The team then transitioned to the Grand American ROLEX series competition, racing a variety of cars that included Porsche GT3 Cup, Pontiac GTO, Chevrolet Corvette and Mazda RX7. During this period the team captured the 2005 and 2011 Bob Akin Sportsman Awards in the GT class. In 2013 the team competed in the top level of Sports Car Racing – the Prototype class in the ROLEX Series. This 1st year in Prototypes saw the team secure 2 Pole Positions, many laps led and securing the Jim Trueman Sportsman Award. In 2014, Team Sahlen returned to the IMSA Endurance Championship, securing Porsche the Manufacturer Championship, and narrowly missing out on the ST Driver & Team Championship. During 2016 & 2017, Team Sahlen competed in 3 Endurance Series (American Endurance Racing, World Racing League and ChampCar World Series) and achieved the unique distinction of winning OVERALL in each of the 3 Endurance Series. In 2022, the team celebrated their 8th straight season securing an Overall Victory in the Summit Racing – American Endurance Racing series.

Check out the latest Team Sahlen news at: www.TeamSahlen.com

Team Sahlen All Time Statistics:

Pro Driver Championships: 7

Pro Team Championships: 7

Pro Manufacturer Championships: 12

Sportsman Driver Championships 5

Victories: 119

Podiums: 311

Fastest Race Laps: 96

Pole Positions: 55

2023 Team Sahlen Campaign Partners

honeybeeBase.com, Porsche Beachwood, ECS Tuning, Tarett Engineering, Guard Transmission, HubstandsPRO, Maxima Racing Oil, NGK Spark Plugs, CM Racing Products, Mothers Polish, Grassroots Motorsports Magazine, Design Engineering Inc., Hard Brakes, Forgeline Wheels, Optima Batteries, All-Fit Automotive, Winding Road Racing, & Capri Tools.

