Honeywell Launches Warehouse Management System Software-as-a-Service Offering to Support E-Commerce in Southeast Asia

The software solutions are scalable, customizable and fully plug-and-play ready with major marketplaces and couriers

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced the launch of a new software-as-a-service offering of its Warehouse Management System (WMS) for warehouses, distribution centres and e-commerce fulfilment centres in Southeast Asia.



Honeywell SaaS WMS solution

The scalable, cloud-based WMS system is designed to plug-and-play with marketplaces that are integrated with existing systems and connected to top e-commerce platforms and courier services in the region.

This new SaaS offering is suitable for customers seeking to start warehouse management solutions that can integrate with major marketplaces and couriers, handling SKUs and orders, picking and sorting efficiency and order accuracy.

"We are pleased to introduce this new SaaS offering for warehouse management in Southeast Asia, a region that saw the world's top e-commerce adoption in the past few years," said Jonathan Kwok, General Manager, Honeywell Logistics Solutions. "Our cloud-based software is proven to help e-commerce businesses greatly improve their performance in managing warehouses, transportation and order offerings. Our solution is easy to deploy and does not require customers to pay additional costs associated with IT infrastructure and hosting."

The system comes with a pre-designed setup that requires no blueprint study to start, thus allowing for short lead-time for implementation. The system does not require IT infrastructure cost or special hosting, and it is fully scalable and customizable. The solutions automate fulfilment process and provide group product picking for single or multiple SKUs.

Already deployed in China, Honeywell's WMS helps manage more than 12 million square meters of warehouse spaces. During China's Nov. 11 "Singles' Day" online shopping festival – one of the largest e-commerce days in the world – the software system helped process more than 1.6 million orders per warehouse per day. E-commerce sales in the Asia Pacific region are expected to hit $3 trillion by 2021.

Last year, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam saw tremendous growth in e-commerce adoption that are above global average.

E-commerce offers unprecedented opportunities to businesses and consumers. It expands the marketplace by giving consumers the ability to purchase a wider range of products and services from both local and foreign businesses. E-commerce is transforming the way firms operate by redefining inventory management, distribution, and customer services, e-commerce is fostering new supply networks, services, and business models. These have been associated with efficiency improvements, better asset utilization, faster delivery to market and consumers, and improved customer services.[1]

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

[1] E-commerce as a Potential New Engine for Growth in Asia, International Monetary Fund Working Paper 2019

Contact:

Anton Susanto

Honeywell ASEAN

+603-2777-3100

imawanto.susanto@honeywell.com

Related Links :

http://www.honeywell.com