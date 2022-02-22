HONEYWELL SURVEY: 100% OF SOUTHEAST ASIA OFFICE WORKERS PLACE IMPORTANCE ON BEING INFORMED OF THEIR BUILDING'S AIR QUALITY

Of all markets surveyed, Southeast Asia respondents ranked better overall physical health (69%) as the top benefit of safe indoor air quality

SINGAPORE and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and MANILA, Philippines, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a survey of office workers in Southeast Asia, all (100%) respondents working in an office building report it is important for their employer or building manager to keep them informed of their facility's indoor air quality (IAQ), according to a report released today by Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON). "Workplace Air Quality: A Global Concern Emerges" presents the findings of Honeywell's second annual Healthy Buildings Survey, which recently queried 3,000 workers in buildings with 500-plus workers in Southeast Asia, Germany, India, the Middle East, the United Kingdom and the United States.

With 92% of Southeast Asia respondents working within a building at least part time, nearly half (48%) of those surveyed say they know a lot about their building's IAQ, and 59% report that they can access information on their building's IAQ on their own. A solid majority (58%) of respondents report that their building's IAQ is monitored often or continuously, but despite this knowledge, 69% remain at least somewhat worried about IAQ.

Despite high awareness and accessibility of IAQ information, surveyed office workers in the region are among the least knowledgeable about the factors that contribute to IAQ. Two-thirds (66%) are unable to correctly identify contributing factors of IAQ, such as temperature, humidity and CO2, which exceeds the global average of 59%. This finding suggests that there is room for employers to improve communication of IAQ metrics, especially given that 68% of respondents say they are ready to leave their job if their employer isn't taking steps to create a healthier indoor environment.

Compared with other regions, surveyed Southeast Asia workers gauged lower awareness of the impact of IAQ on their health and well-being, with 79% of respondents noting the quality of air they breathe has a direct impact on their health and well-being, which is 10 percentage points lower than the global average (89%). The top health benefits they mention include:

Better overall physical health (69%)

Fewer allergic responses, resulting in less sneezing and coughing (66%)

Better overall mental health (58%)

Exposure to fewer airborne contaminants (56%)

Improved productivity and problem-solving (46%)

Additional findings of note include:

With the rise of new COVID-19 variants, an overwhelming majority (90%) of Southeast Asia office workers are more concerned about IAQ in their buildings than they were before.

office workers are more concerned about IAQ in their buildings than they were before. Nearly two-thirds (64%) of Southeast Asia office workers believe indoor air is less healthy to breathe than outdoor air.

"With a large percentage of workers in the Southeast Asia region working in the office at least part time and despite many having access to IAQ information in their workplace, employees still desire more information," said Norm Gilsdorf, president, Honeywell ASEAN. "Since the start of the pandemic, Honeywell has worked to help customers in the region identify ways to safely bring people back to the buildings and to deploy innovative technology to help reassure employees that a space is healthier."

"These findings suggest that communication of IAQ metrics to employees should be a top priority for employers," said Sharad Yadav, general manager, Honeywell Building Technologies, ASEAN. "In a competitive labor market, demonstrating an effort to create a healthier work environment can be an advantage in attracting and retaining employees. Every investment made in upgrading workplace air quality, monitoring IAQ data and communicating it to employees will pay off strategically."

Honeywell's Healthy Buildings solutions integrate air quality, safety and security technologies with advanced analytics to help building owners improve the health of their buildings, operate more cleanly, comply with new guidelines, and help reassure occupants. Honeywell's advanced IAQ portfolio can help improve occupant well-being, meet energy efficiency goals, and importantly, change the way occupants experience a building.

To read the full report, "Workplace Air Quality: A Global Concern Emerges," please click here.

Methodology

The Honeywell Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research ( www.wakefieldresearch.com ) among 3,000 workers in buildings of 500-plus workers in six markets – Southeast Asia , Germany, India, the Middle East, the United Kingdom and the United States – between December 17, 2021, and January 11, 2022, using an email invitation and an online form.

Results of any sample are subject to sampling variation. The magnitude of the variation is measurable and is affected by the number of interviews and the level of the percentages expressing the results. For the interviews conducted in this particular study, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result does not vary, plus or minus, by more than 4.4 percentage points from the result that would be obtained if interviews had been conducted with all persons in the universe represented by the sample.

About Honeywell Building Technologies

Honeywell Building Technologies (HBT) is transforming the way every building operates to help improve the quality of life. We are a leading building controls company with operations in more than 75 countries supported by a global channel partner network. Commercial building owners and operators use our hardware, software and analytics to help create safe, efficient and productive facilities. Our solutions and services are used in more than 10 million buildings worldwide.