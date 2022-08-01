Hong Kong and Macao compatriots talk about Shandong: the business environment and the pace of opening up deserve praise

JINAN, China, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong business daily. Since July 7, In the event of "Hong Kong and Macao compatriots talking about Shandong" organized by the "Taiwan Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the Shandong Provincial People's government"，many Hong Kong people praised Shandong's excellent business environment and the accelerating pace of opening up.

Taking Chen Yongqiang, a young man from Hong Kong who came to Shandong in 2009, as an example, he found that the construction of standardized computer rooms was relatively small in Jinan and even the whole North at that time. When Chen Yongqiang returned to Jinan again in 2019, he found that great changes had taken place in Jinan. "Now Jinan is also developing the big data industry and supercomputers. Shandong's demographic dividend and market demand are second to none. With digital infrastructure and huge market demand, Shandong is constantly expanding its development space."

In 2020, Hong Kong resident Liu Bingfu came to Jinan as the general manager of Jinan Henglong Plaza. In the past two years, he was deeply impressed by Jinan's vigorous development and business friendly business environment. He said, "I have contacted many practical and business friendly government officials. They have many innovative ideas to help us, which impressed me very much."

Hewenqing, an architectural designer who is developing in Qingdao, Shandong Province, believes that urban construction in the mainland has a broader space for designers to play. He said, "my family and I like to live in Qingdao. Whether it's the climate and environment, local customs, economic development and urban construction, Qingdao is moving towards a modern international metropolis."

Ouyongkai, a young man from Hong Kong who just graduated from Shandong University, sincerely hopes that young people from Hong Kong can come to Shandong for a walk and a look. "The prosperity of the motherland provides great opportunities and broad space for young friends. I hope young friends will seize the opportunity, take advantage of the situation, and actively participate in the exchange and cooperation between Shandong and Hong Kong, so as to achieve greater development and realize their own life value."