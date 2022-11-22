Hong Kong Animation Standing Out from 16 Asian Regions with Two Awards at the 24th DigiCon6 ASIA Awards Presentation Ceremony -- ASIA Gold Prize and That's Entertainment Award

HONG KONG, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sponsored by Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and co-organized by The Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association (HKDEA) and the Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, Inc. (TBS), the "24th DigiCon6 ASIA Awards – Hong Kong" aims to identify and support local potential creative talent by promoting their digital content creations for more recognition. The "DigiCon6 ASIA Awards" was held on 19th November 2022 (Saturday) in Tokyo, Japan where representatives from Asia could finally join the ceremony in person. The "DigiCon6 ASIA Awards" has a strong participation of 16 Asia countries/ regions this year including Bengal, Cambodia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Thailand. Entries of each participating region first competed for their own Regional Gold Award, Silver Award and Next Generation Award.

Hong Kong was one of the biggest winners among 16 countries/regions for this year's DigiCon6 Asia Awards as Lilian Fu Wing Yan won the 2nd highest award of the year, the DigiCon6 ASIA Gold Prize, with her entry "My Dear Son"; while Stepc & Point Five Creations won the DigiCon6 That's Entertainment award with the entry "Everywhere". The competition was fierce as it was very difficult to select the best of the best entries among all entries from 16 countries/regions. Each entry was highly praised in its country/region and yet Hong Kong was able to snap two awards out of seven awards total. This further proves that Hong Kong's talents in digital entertainment are amongst the highest in Asia.

Besides leading the delegation to the award presentation ceremony, The HKDEA is going to host the "24th DigiCon6 ASIA Awards – Hong Kong" Awards Presentation Ceremony and "Asian Master Summit" in February 2023. "Screening of Awarded Entries of the 24th DigiCon6 ASIA Awards" will follow to allow more local audiences to enjoy the outstanding Asian animations. The Hong Kong awardees will join the screening and share their experience of winning the regional and grand final awards with the audience in the post-screening session. Local and overseas experts will also be invited to comment on all the animations presented in the screening, so as to enhance our local talent's creativity.