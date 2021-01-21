【Hong Kong Arts Centre】presents Jockey Club Pop-up Art Park from now to 16 Apr 2021 Experience the virtual and the reality online-to-offline

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 21 January 2021 - In times of uncertainties, let us search for our own park in the heart. Keeping a 'the park is just around the corner' spirit is crucial to enhance our physical and mental resilience to the pandemic. Regardless of what happens, we all have a park in our heart. Jockey Club Pop-up Art Park, curated by Hong Kong Arts Centre with the support of The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust as Major Funder, Lee Hysan Foundation as Strategic Partner and the guidance of the Advisory Committee on Mental Health, introduces to the public a virtual art park (jcpopupartpark.hk) from now to April 16, 2021. It brings together works of art by both Hong Kong and overseas artists with elements of light and technology. Open 24 hours every day, the Art Park allows the public to experience the joyous atmosphere of park/playground at home any time. For four months in a row, the exhibition is accompanied with a series of online education and outreach programmes, including artist talks and play sessions etc. Together they invite the public to probe into the subject of mental wellness through the means of art and play.













Details of Jockey Club Pop-up Art Park:

Date: From now to April 16, 2021

Website: jcpopupartpark.hk

Enquiry: (852) 2824 5307 | va@hkac.org.hk

January Highlight -- Stuart SEMPLE 【 Happy Cloud 】

Jockey Club Pop-up Art Park kick-starts with "Happy Cloud" by "Happiness Hero" Stuart SEMPLE who comes from the United Kingdom. You can expect to see numerous giant bubbles shaped like a smiley face in the virtual park, which spread positive energy everywhere. Make a wish when you see one!

Happy Cloud is coming to the sky over Hong Kong Arts Centre / Wan Chai physically (for the first time in Hong Kong!) between 11 and 31 January 2021 (1pm-8pm). Do make a wish when you are lucky enough to see one.

Stuart SEMPLE will also engage in an online conversation with Hong Kong audience. He will express his views on art and creativity, and exchange experiences and stories with us in this intimate chit-chat.

January Highlight - Online Play Sessions: 【 Bubble Magic 】 x Little Green Feet

Working the Bubble Magic together with Little Green Feet. Hopes and positive energy will be spread to everyone virtually in the eight online play sessions. Registered participants will receive a special material pack. No matter where you are, what your age is, or who you are with, one thing is certain: you will have fun!

Online Intimate Talk: 【 Touring across the Virtual and the Reality 】

Interacting with the four featured art pieces, dancer Rhyn CHEUNG uses his body to lead audience into a virtual-physical journey into the heart of Jockey Club Pop-up Art Park. He will also conduct an online session of mindfulness stretching exercises, demonstrating how we can live slower and build our own playground in our hearts.





IG Pop-up Challenges: New Instagram Filter Games to keep you entertained!

Jockey Club Pop-up Art Park brings the Park to social media and our everyday lives by introducing four Instagram filter challenges with the themes of the four featured art pieces, including "The YOUs and MEs", "Dreams Come True Index", "When I become US" and "Carry on". Invite your friends to accept the challenges to get closer with them online-to-offline!









Online Roundtable Discussion -- Full version of "Art Power in Mental Health"

In order to explore the relationship between arts and mental health, the four participating artists and six local respondents met and discussed online. The online Roundtable Discussion concluded successfully on 20 November 2020. By generously shared their creative motivation and hands-on experiences, they not only shed light on the interconnectedness of art and mental health but also extended room for imagination and creation.

Programme Archive:

Jockey Club Pop-up Art Park 【Online Roundtable Discussion】

>> https://www.jcpopupartpark.hk/en/go-discuss-en/

Programme Parade:

February Highlight >> Wyan Yeung Li-shung (Hong Kong）【Six-swing Donut】x

Hakgwai, Sound Artist & Registered Arts Therapist【Not a Gallery】

March Highlight >> ENESS (Australia)【The Light Seesaw】x Parenting Group【Moving Playground】

April Highlight >> Jen LEWIN (United States)【Aqueous】X Dance Group【Passoverdance】





About Jockey Club Pop-up Art Park

Jockey Club Pop-up Art Park, curated by Hong Kong Arts Centre, with the support of The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust as Major Funder, Lee Hysan Foundation as Strategic Partner and the guidance of the Advisory Committee on Mental Health^, introduces to the public a virtual art park (exhibition) which brings together works of art by both Hong Kong and overseas artists with elements of light and technology. The exhibition is accompanied with a series of online education and outreach programmes hosted by professionals across different disciplines. Together they invite the public to probe into the subject of mental wellness through the means of art and play. The online roundtable discussion and a series of online interactive plays concluded successfully in November 2020. The virtual art park (jcpopupartpark.hk) was launched on 11 January 2021, followed by a number of online talks and play sessions which will run till April 2021. All the public programmes are free of charge, please feel free to join. ^As a part of 'Shall We Talk', a mental health promotion and public education initiative launched by the Advisory Committee on Mental Health since July 2020.

Official Website: jcpopupartpark.hk | Facebook: JCPopUpArtPark | Instagram:@jcpopupartpark