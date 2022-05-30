Hong Kong Baptist University-led research identifies new regulatory mechanism of satiety and therapeutic target for obesity

Dr Xavier Wong Hoi-leong, Assistant Professor of the Teaching and Research Division of the School of Chinese Medicine (left), and Professor Bian Zhaoxiang, Director of the Clinical Division of the School of Chinese Medicine and Tsang Shiu Tim Endowed Chair of Chinese Medicine Clinical Studies at HKBU (right), identified a proteolytic enzyme called MT1-MMP which could serve as a promising potential drug target for the management of obesity.

