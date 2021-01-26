Hong Kong Business hails top-of-the-line companies at the High Flyers Awards 2020

The winners were awarded via digital awards presentations.

HONG KONG, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite social distancing restrictions and lockdowns, Hong Kong Business' High Flyers Awards didn't fail to honour and laud companies that went above and beyond. For the 2020 edition of the High Flyers Awards, 14 enterprises in their respective sectors were recognised for their innovative business practices, outstanding quality of service, and relentless efforts to contribute towards social progress and business growth.

Now in its 17th year, the awards programme has hailed businesses representing a wide range of industries, including banking and finance, insurance, legal services, interior design, F&B, ICT services, etc.

"Amidst a challenging period in Hong Kong and in the region, our awardees were able to embody business excellence and resilience as they delivered innovative products and services to their clients and stakeholders. These companies are proof that Hong Kong can pull through despite the current crises and be a beacon of hope in these trying times," says Tim Charlton, publisher of Hong Kong Business.

To be featured in the 2021 Annual Issue of Hong Kong Business, the winners were awarded via visual presentation to the winners due to the pandemic. Winning companies were also interviewed throughout the whole month of August to share their thoughts on being awarded as one of the High Flyers in 2020.

The award winners and their respective categories are as follows: