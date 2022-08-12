The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute's 13th Biennial Corporate Governance Conference Repurposing in Changing Times: the Company, Governance and the Governance Professional

Repurposing in Changing Times: the Company, Governance and the Governance Professional

HONG KONG, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute's 13th Biennial Corporate Governance Conference – Repurposing in Changing Times: the Company, Governance and the Governance Professional (CGC 2022) will be held on 23 September 2022 at the JW Marriott from 9a.m. to 5p.m. in hybrid mode. The Institute is delighted that Mr Nicolas Aguzin, Chief Executive Officer, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, will be our Guest of Honour. Also, many other industry leaders and professionals will join us as speakers and panellists.



CGC 2022 will examine the need for companies, governance and governance professionals to repurpose to manage the changing risk environment, including relating to economic, environmental, social and governance, or ESG issues. Whilst there will be some focus on listed companies, the conference also aims to discuss how other entities, including statutory bodies, non-governmental organisations, social enterprises or private companies, can adapt and evolve to find a new purpose in these changing times.

Session One, 'Tackling Climate Change', will examine how companies must take responsibility for effectively responding to the threat of irreversible climate change and how governance professionals are essential to measuring, delivering, and communicating that response as key contributors to tackling climate change.

communicating that response as key contributors to tackling climate change. Session Two, 'Harnessing Technology', will explore the realm of cybersecurity, protection of privacy and the use of artificial intelligence. There will be discussions of the digital revolution and governance practices needed to ensure that technology is harnessed to deliver its potential benefits and to manage accompanying risks.

Session Three, 'Welcoming diversity and inclusion, will revisit the scope of governance and the work of all parties, including the governance professional, needed to ensure all colleagues from the board to the management and within organisations are respected and treated fairly.

Session Four, 'Enhancing Hong Kong's competitive advantage', will analyse how the role of governance and the work of companies and governance professionals need to evolve to enhance Hong Kong's ability to link capital providers with investment opportunities and choices of investment vehicles.

The conference's overall objective is to provide thought leadership from the applied governance perspective to generate awareness of these global issues for the board, senior management, industry professionals and everyone interested in governance. The conference will also highlight the vital role of governance professionals in providing advice, assisting boards in driving business performance and enhancing resilience.

香港公司治理公會

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability by guarantee)

The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute (HKCGI and the Institute), formerly known as The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (HKICS), is the only qualifying institution in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China for the internationally recognised Chartered Secretary and Chartered Governance Professional qualifications.

With over 70 years of history and as the China Division of The Chartered Governance Institute (CGI), the Institute's reach and professional recognition extend to all of CGI's nine divisions, with more than 40,000 members and students worldwide. HKCGI is one the fastest growing divisions of CGI, with a current membership of over 6,800, 300 graduates and 3,000 students with significant representations within listed companies and other cross-industry governance functions.

Believing that better governance leads to a better future, HKCGI's mission is to promote good governance in an increasingly complex world and to advance leadership in the effective governance and efficient administration of commerce, industry and public affairs. As recognised thought leaders in our field, the Institute educates and advocates for the highest standards in governance and promotes an expansive approach which takes account of the interests of all stakeholders.

Better Governance. Better Future.