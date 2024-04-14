Hong Kong China Team Triumphs at PIMSO International Math & Science Finals

In a dazzling demonstration of academic brilliance, the Hong Kong China Team has emerged as the top contender at the PIMSO International Math & Science Finals 2023-24.

Outstanding performance by young prodigies secures a historic victory and a significant gold medal haul in a prestigious international competition

Held from April 5th to 8th at the Solea Resort, Cebu, Philippines; the team's victory has established Hong Kong as a leading force in the global educational arena.

Hong Kong's Remarkable Medal Haul

Outshining competitors, the Hong Kong China Team achieved an astounding 60% gold medal win rate in mathematics, surpassing the traditionally dominant teams and setting a new benchmark for excellence. The team's remarkable success has positioned them as runner-up in the overall gold medal tally, a testament to their dedication and skill.

Forward-Looking Strategy from the Hong Kong China’s Coach

After our successful performance at PIMSO International, Dr. K.H. Lee, the coach of the Hong Kong team, is already setting his sights on greater achievements. "With the SIMSO Final looming in August in Bangkok, we recognize the escalating challenge posed by other top contenders. Our response? A heightened, meticulously crafted preparation regime aimed not just at meeting but surpassing the demands of the competition. We are not resting on our laurels; instead, we are doubling down on our efforts to ensure that our team not only competes but excels and sets new standards of excellence in the field."



Champions of Math and Science - Sky Ho Tsz Hang: A Prodigy Amongst Giants

Sky Ho Tsz Hang, in the 7th grade, demonstrated exceptional talent by winning in the 8th-grade math category, earning him the title of double world champion. His success is a significant contribution to Hong Kong's dominance in mathematics.

Reflecting on his achievement, Sky said, "Attaining this rare award signifies the recognition of my capabilities and affirms my comprehensive understanding of PIMSO's four main sections. This victory is distinct from my past accolades, as it represents a leap into more challenging territory."

Ella Cheng Yin Tai: The Math Maestro in Grade 6

Ella Cheng Yin Tai's victory as a world champion has further solidified Hong Kong's status in the competition. Ella's perspective on her success is one of humility and foresight: "Personal achievements are secondary to the trials and hard work behind success. This reward signifies my progression into the demanding world of mathematics."

The PIMSOLVER Awardees: Excellence in Math and Science

The Hong Kong China Team also celebrates four students who excelled in both Math and Science categories, earning the prestigious "PIMSOLVER AWARD." One of the awardees, Sim Lui Yee from the 6th grade, shared his approach to success: "My problem-solving skills hinge on the development of logical understanding and reasoning. The discipline of daily training has been pivotal in my achievements at PIMSO."

One of the First-Time Gold Medalists’ comments on PIMSO Final 2023-24

Wong Chung Hin, a first-time Grade 3 participant, expressed his pride in representing Hong Kong and securing a gold medal. He attributes his success to self-study, support from educational resources, and a passion for mathematics.

Jimce, Ng Sheung Chit, and Horace, Kwok Chi Ho: Rising Above the Challenge

Horace, Kwok Chi Ho (Grade 6), and Jimce, Ng Sheung Chit (Grade 7) achieved notable success by winning gold medals in higher-grade math categories. Their accomplishments highlight their willingness to tackle challenges and their rigorous preparation.

Horace aimed to assess his capabilities by competing at a higher level, seeking recognition from his teachers and parents. He credits his success to intense practice and the support from his team, particularly the guidance of coach Leo Sir (Dr. K.H. Lee).

Jimce faced the daunting task of competing with older, more experienced students, which he found nerve-wracking. Despite the added pressure and learning new mathematical concepts such as polynomials and vertex forms, he managed to excel by relying on Leo Sir’s mentorship and honing his time management skills, even during a vacation in Japan. Both students exemplify the spirit of academic tenacity and the benefits of a supportive educational environment.

The Hong Kong China Team's triumph at the PIMSO International Finals is not just a victory for the team but a beacon of inspiration for students across Hong Kong, showcasing the immense potential and intellectual might of the region's young minds.

