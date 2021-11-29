Hong Kong Committee for UNICEF Honors 35 Unsung Heroes

Celebrating 35 Years of Partnership and Contribution

HONG KONG, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF HK) launched its commemorative book -- Coloring Every Child's World with 35 Rainbows, to honor UNICEF Hong Kong's 35 unsung heroes in celebration of its 35th anniversary. Mr. Henry Tang, Honorary Advisor of UNICEF HK officiated the launch of the ceremony alongside Mr. Zhang Zhihua, Director of the Youth Department at Liaison Office of the Central People's Government (LOCPG) in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), Mr. Wang Qi, Director-General of the Department of International Organizations and Conferences at The Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Ms. Judy Chen, Chairman of UNICEF HK at M+.

Ms. Judy Chen, Chairman of UNICEF HK stated, "2021 marks the 35th Anniversary of the Hong Kong Committee for UNICEF. We are proud to have achieved many important milestones to protect the rights of every child across over 190 countries and territories, including Hong Kong. Over the past 35 years, we have raised HKD 3.26 billion, a feat that would not be possible without the steadfast support of our donors, corporate partners, volunteers, and colleagues. The 35 unsung heroes who are featured in our commemorative book, along with many others who have lent their support over the years, are like rainbows; they bring color and hope into the lives of children in need."

Mr. Zhang Zhihua, Director of the Youth Department at LOCPG stated, "Since its establishment 35 years ago, with the support of people from different walks of life, UNICEF HK has been working hard, selflessly dedicating numerous efforts to create and organize various charity activities that meet the needs of young people, while advancing children's rights through advocacy work. UNICEF HK contributes to the development of the local community while also supporting UNICEF's initiatives for children in over 190 countries and territories." Mr. Zhang has high expectation of UNICEF HK in the future. He believes UNICEF HK can leverage its advantage as an international organization with extensive reach to promote youth development and charity projects through multiple channels.

Mr. Henry Tang, Honorary Advisor of UNICEF HK stated, "UNICEF HK has been the cornerstone of child rights advocacy in Hong Kong since its' establishment 35 years ago. I am grateful not only for the selfless devotion of the 35 heroes featured in the book, but also for the many other unsung heroes and our 470,000 donors, who have been supporting us over the years. UNICEF HK will continue to do our best to create a brighter future for every child, everywhere."

At the ceremony, UNICEF HK presented "Certificates of Appreciation" to the 35 unsung heroes as a token of appreciation for their support. The commemorative book tells the stories of the unsung heroes from different walks of life in Hong Kong, revealing their extraordinary motivation behind when supporting UNICEF HK. From a donor who is only nine years old to UNICEF HK's staff who has been working in UNICEF HK for over 30 years, the stories that unfold in the book are inspiring, moving and uplifting.

About Hong Kong Committee for UNICEF

Hong Kong Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF HK) was founded in 1986 and was established as an independent local non-government organization to raise funds through public donations, corporate partnerships and special events, etc. to support UNICEF's work. UNICEF HK also promotes and advocates for children's rights through organizing education and youth programs in Hong Kong.