Hong Kong Design Centre Welcomes Chief Executive’s 2022 Policy Address and New Measures to Foster the Development of the Cultural and Creative Industries

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 20 October 2022 - Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) strongly supports the policies proposed in Chief Executive John Lee's first Policy Address, in particular the government's initiatives to foster the development of Hong Kong into an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange, in accordance with the 14Five-Year Plan. In fulfilling this role, HKDC believes it would also be important to foster the development of the design industry and economy to build competitiveness and sustainable growth for Hong Kong as an international city.As the Hong Kong SAR Government's strategic partner in promoting design and design thinking to strengthen Hong Kong's position as an international design hub, HKDC is most encouraged by the following four points which align with our strategic directions:(i) Nurturing a diversified talent pool and promotion of STEAM education – HKDC believes design and design thinking should be integrated into primary and secondary education to nurture creativity among our youths, who are the foundation of Hong Kong's future competitiveness. This calls for the introduction of design-dedicated subjects starting at the primary level, and promoting design education in tandem with the STEM curriculum. Thus, the government's proposal to promote STEAM education is most encouraging. In addition, the development of design and design industries can also improve youth upward social mobility by providing more career prospects to young people.(ii) Continuous upgrade of cultural infrastructure – With HKDC soon to be relocated to Sham Shui Po as a new creative landmark in 2024, HKDC believes Sham Shui Po could be developed into a Design and Creative District, using HKDC as a creative anchor to facilitate cultural exchanges and the development of the cultural industries. Design and creative districts are increasingly an integral part of major cities such as South Korea, Thailand, the UK, Finland and the Netherlands, and could reinforce the city's role as an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange.(iii) Enriching arts, cultural and creative content – It was proposed that a Mega Arts and Cultural Events Fund be set up to promote the staging of more international cultural events in Hong Kong. While international cultural events and exchanges are important, Hong Kong's long-term competitiveness is more ensured by cultivating its own creative district and talent. HKDC proposes that this fund be used to support relevant activities in the Sham Shui Po Design and Creative District and attract youth participation, so that it can better capitalize on opportunities in the fastest growing sector (i.e. creative industries) of the global economy.(iv) Promoting platforms for arts and cultural industries – Business of Design Week (BODW), HKDC's annual flagship event since 2002, was mentioned among the globally acclaimed platforms for fostering the development of arts, cultural and creative industries. In addition to strengthening copyright trading activities to foster the growth of these industries, HKDC advocates the drawing up of a comprehensive blueprint for fostering the development of the Design Industry and Economy in Hong Kong. A design economy can also bring significant cultural values to Hong Kong, and become a main driver of economic and environmental values to the wider economy and community.Prof. Eric Yim, Chairman of HKDC said, 'We believe design and design thinking can play a crucial role in leveraging the creative and cultural industries to strengthen our city's overall competitiveness, and create more value for different sectors of the economy. We will continue to work closely with partners such as the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Brand Hong Kong, InvestHK and West Kowloon Cultural District to strengthen the creative industries and foster the continuous growth of the design economy.'Hashtag: #HongKongDesignCentre #HKDC

