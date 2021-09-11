Hong Kong fosters stronger economic ties with Thailand

The HKTDC, represented by Deputy Executive Director Benjamin Chau (R), and the Thai Ministry of Commerce's Department of International Trade Promotion, represented by Trade Commissioner and Consul Chanunpat Pisanapipong (L), ratified a renewed memorandum of understanding at CENTRESTAGE, Asia's premier fashion event organised by the HKTDC. The agreement was witnessed by Bernard Chan (centre), Convenor of the Executive Council, HKSAR, and Chairman of the Hong Kong - Thailand Business Council.