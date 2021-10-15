Hong Kong Fund Manager One Heritage Group Expands Asia Footprint in Singapore

The Singapore office will focus to attract and offer privileged access to investment opportunities for high-net-worth individuals and family businesses

SINGAPORE, 15 October, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fund Manager One Heritage Holdings Group ("The Group") has announced the opening of a new subsidiary in Singapore, as part of its strategy to strengthen its presence in South East Asia. One Heritage Capital Management Singapore ("1HCapital Singapore"), which will be located at Marina One East Tower, will focus to attract and offer privileged access to investment opportunities for high-net-worth individuals and family businesses.

Spurred by seventeen years of successful growth from property development to financial services, One Heritage Holdings Group with a UK property listed company (LSE), continues growing its wealth management business in Asia-Pacific with a new office in Singapore.

1HCapital Singapore, awarded its Capital Market License (CMS) by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in June 2021, will be spearheaded by a strong leadership team of experienced professionals in private banking, with Founder Joe Hui, CEO Jacqueline Chua and CIO/Head of Wealth Management Clarence Lee.

Joe Hui, Founder of 1HCapital Singapore, said "The Covid pandemic has accelerated the transformation of the global economy, as well as reinforcing several mega trends of the 21st century. Traditional methods of asset allocation and investing are not sufficient in the new normal. As we work together with our clients to navigate this new landscape, we lean on being more conservative and patient in our time horizon. We believe that clients can benefit from One Heritage group's strength in our core businesses."

Jacqueline Chua, CEO of 1HCapital Singapore, brings with her 27 years of experience to lead the expansion plans into South East Asia. She has held leadership positions throughout her career at UBS, RBS Coutts, ABN AMRO, Citibank and Allianz Global Investors, leading teams of private bankers covering Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand. She is complemented with a strong track record in business development throughout her career. She started up the Singapore distribution business for Allianz Global Investors and ABN AMRO for Van Gogh Preferred before embarking on her private banking career with UBS and Coutts.

"Despite the uncertainties of the current economic environment, we will approach challenges through innovative thinking and our extensive experience while prioritising client relationships. Over the next three years, 1HCapital Singapore's strategic plan will focus on building our portfolio of managed assets and asset allocation offerings including in-house alternative investment opportunities such as venture capital," said CEO Jacqueline Chua.

In 1HCapital Singapore, she will also be looking at developing "Women in Philanthrophy" segment on the back of her strong profile in philanthrophy and women's wealth. She believes that "women's wealth management is the biggest emergence and yet an underserved market especially out of the Covid environment."

CIO and Head of Wealth Management Clarence Lee, CFA, CAIA, CFTe, has 19 years of experience spanning global markets and private banking. Clarence worked closely with ultra high network clients and families across Southeast Asia in his previous roles as Managing Director, Regional Head of Investment Counsellors at Bank of Singapore and Market Head, Indonesia, UOB Private Banking.

"We, at 1HCapital, believe strongly in aligning our interests with our clients' and providing them with best-in-class solutions. We aim to be the centre of excellence for relationship managers who share the same values and vision in being the trusted advisor for our valued clients," added CIO Clarence Lee.

About ONE HERITAGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (SG) PTE. LTD.

One Heritage Capital Management Singapore is an independent asset management office that offers wealth management services for high-net-worth individuals and family businesses. A wholly-owned subsidiary of One Heritage Holdings Group Limited. Headquartered in Hong Kong and powered by seventeen years of successful growth, the Group offers a comprehensive suite of wealth management services, global property development & management, and innovative enterprise management technology solutions. Expanding the Group's reach beyond Asia, One Heritage PLC is a listed company on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) that fully integrates UK property resources with management.

