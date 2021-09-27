"Hong Kong Heritage Pork" brings high-quality local pork to Hong Kong through an innovative double testing method

HONG KONG, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- John Lau Hon Kit, the founder of Hong Kong Heritage Pork, worked to introduce into his own pig farm a self-breeding and self-raising, and self-sale technique that allows everyone in Hong Kong to taste fresh, delicious, and safe locally raised pork. John Lau Hon Kit oversees each step in the process, from the breeding and rearing of pigs to the delivery of the pork in order to ensure quality at each checkpoint. He considers this a necessary step in order to meet his customer's demand for high-quality pork.



Hong Kong Heritage Pork

In order to keep their pigs healthy, some pig farmers will inject chemical substances like steroids and hormones into the pigs during the breeding process. While this will keep the pigs healthy in the short term and promote growth – and therefore more profit for the farmer, it contaminates the pork. Children who eat pork containing imbalanced hormones or excessive amounts of antibiotics often grow up with their own hormonal imbalances. In some cases, children may even experience precocious puberty or related medical issues.

John Lau Hon Kit is committed to producing safe and delicious pork for the local community in Hong Kong. In addition to ensuring that no hormones or antibiotics are used in the pig rearing process, he also regularly sends pork samples to third-party laboratories. Not only does this guarantee that the pork can meet even the most stringent food safety requirements, but it also provides the people of Hong Kong access to pork they can comfortably eat, knowing there are no impurities.

In recent years, John Lau Hon Kit decided to introduce an entirely new type of pork to the Hong Kong market. Importing a variety of pig breeds from foreign countries, he then bred his own type of pig called the "Tai Chi Black Pig". With a moderate fat to lean ratio, this pig perfectly satisfies the preferences and cooking styles often used by Hong Kongers. In combination with this, John Lau Hon Kit is sure to use only premium corn and soybeans imported from America and a pig feed machine developed in Denmark to formulate EU-certified feed. Together, these factors ensure that Hong Kong Heritage Pork can supply a steady stream of high-quality and great tasting pork.

Like the people of Hong Kong, John Lau Hon Kit understands and places great emphasis on the importance of the safety of pork. As part of their policy, Hong Kong Heritage Pork now sends pork samples to both CASTCO and VITARGENT for inspection through two major third-party tests. With the results from both these tests, John Lau Hon Kit can prove that his pork is additive-free, hormone-free, and antibiotic-free. The CASTCO Test Center can detect 18 different types of antibiotics, four different types of hormones, several different types of heavy metals, as well as any environmental toxins in the meat. The ITARGEN Test Center, on the other hand, uses mackerel and zebrafish embryos to test whether the meat contains oestrogen or toxic chemicals and other substances.

Upholding stringent pork safety requirements, John Lau Hon Kit has pushed for Hong Kong Heritage Pork to hold dual safety certifications from CASTCO and VITARGENT, proving that his pork is completely safe for consumption. Even after creating the delicious "Tai Chi Black Pig" breed, his pursuit of the highest pork quality has not stopped. To this day, he continues to find better and more efficient pork breeding techniques that ensure the health and quality of his pork.

For more information about John Lau Hon Kit and Hong Kong Heritage Pork, please visit www.hkpork.com.

