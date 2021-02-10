Hong Kong Heritage Pork: Japanese Roppaku-kuro pigs & Danish Landrace pigs successfully bred for high-quality black and white pigs

HONG KONG, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Local pig farmers in Hong Kong have been working hard to improve the breeding techniques in the hopes of producing higher quality and better tasting Hong Kong pigs. The founder of Hong Kong Heritage Pork, John Lau Hon Kit, is one of the few pig farmers left in Hong Kong who breed and raise pigs by themselves.



Hong Kong Heritage Pork

John Lau Hon Kit uses a mix of Japanese Roppaku-kuro and Danish Landrace pigs in his breeding process. After several attempts, he managed to successfully breed his line of domestic Hong Kong black and white pigs. John Lau Hon Kit deliberately had these Japanese and Danish pigs brought to Hong Kong to better control the purity, quality, and health of the pigs.

John Lau Hon Kit founded Hong Kong Heritage Pork with farms in Sheung Pak Nai and Kam Tin. Currently, it is the only pig farm that adopts segregated farming techniques to reduce cross-infection amongst new-born piglets and adult pigs alike. To further reduce the spread of infectious diseases between pigs, Hong Kong Heritage Pork has implemented tight biosecurity mechanisms in its farms. John Lau Hon Kit had a variety of sensors installed into each pig barn to automatically monitor the room temperature, humidity, carbon dioxide levels, and much more 24 hours a day. Employees of the farm can also monitor the pig barn's status through a centralized computer system, which is also locked through a fingerprint authentication system that minimizes external human contact. All these arrangements have been meticulously put into place by John Lau Hon Kit in order to maintain and guarantee the health and quality of his pig farm.

John set up Hong Kong Heritage Pork with the ambition of it doing all the necessary breeding work in-house. He ensures that the barn the pigs live in is kept as clean as possible, giving them a comfortable and hygienic living environment. John Lau Hon Kit has set up a water feeding system which collects, disinfects, and filters nearby mountain water for the pigs to drink. In addition, large air circulation fans are used to promote indoor circulation and keep the farm at an appropriate temperature for the pigs. These fans, imported from Denmark, are 3-4 times larger than those typically used in agricultural applications and help reduce bacterial growth within the farm. The farm is also equipped with plenty of warm lights that help keep new-born pigs warm. Typically, the young pigs are kept under these lights and weaned for the first 28 days before being transported to another pig farm for raising.

John Lau Hon Kit has modeled his farm after those in Denmark, using advanced breeding technology, professional advice, and scientific data to his advantage. With high-quality livestock equipment imported from Denmark, he can keep his farm free of viruses and potential epidemic outbreaks. His system allows him to produce higher quality and more reliable meat which is of the high standards people in Hong Kong look for.

The black and white pigs grown by John Lau Hon Kit have a maturing period of 7 to 8 months. After this point, they produce high-quality meat with fat content perfect for dishes like Korean-style roasted pork. Evenly fat and lean, Hong Kong Heritage Pork's meat can be steamed, fried, and much more.

For more information on John Lau Hon-kit and Hong Kong Heritage Pork,

visit https://www.hkpork.com.

