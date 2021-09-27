Hong Kong Heritage Pork's New Autumn & Winter Pork Recipes

HONG KONG, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- John Lau Hon Kit, the founder of Hong Kong Heritage Pork, has successfully bred a different type of pig breed for the Hong Kong market, naming it the "Tai Chi Pig". These pigs raised by John Lau Hon Kit on his farm are evenly fatty, lean, and delicious, making them ideal for cooking various winter and autumn dishes. This article will go into detail about new techniques proposed by John Lau Hon Kit as well as recipes that pair perfectly with Tai Chi pork:



Hong Kong Heritage Pork

2 Tips To Keep Your Pork Tender and Bursting With Flavour

Even if you buy the highest quality pork, such as that from Hong Kong Heritage Pork, you need to know how to handle it properly to maintain the quality during storage. Taiwanese culinary scientist Gary Chang has 2 tips you should know:

Method 1: Quickly freeze and defrost your pork to soften it

Buying fresh pork is always preferable if you prioritise taste. One tip to make sure you get the most flavour and enjoyment out of your pork is to freeze what you plan on cooking for 1 hour, and letting it defrost immediately before cooking. Doing this will help soften the pork meat and make it more tender. For any uncooked pork you don't plan on cooking within 2 days, make sure to keep it frozen for a longer shelf life.

Method 2: Soak the pork in salt water to get rid of the smell

If there is a slightly unpleasant smell from your pork or it does not smell too fresh, avoid washing it with tap water, otherwise the flavour will get washed away too. One solution recommended is to soak it in 1% salt water, which effectively removes the smell while preserving the flavour.

Recommendations for 2 Autumn and Winter Pork Recipes

As long as you are cooking with high-quality pork from a reputable farm like John Lau Hon Kit's Hong Kong Heritage Pork and use the above tips, you will be able to easily make delicious dishes.

Recipe 1: Chestnut Braised Pork Ribs (Serves 2-3)

Ingredients needed:

Main ingredients

350 grams of Tai Chi Pork from John Lau Hon Kit's farm

farm Half a pound of dried chestnuts

2 dried onions

5 dried mushrooms

A few garlic cloves

Marinade:

The pork

2 teaspoons of light soy sauce

1 teaspoon of sugar

1 teaspoon of corn starch

Seasoning

1 teaspoon of corn starch

1 teaspoon of sugar

1 teaspoon of dark soy sauce

300ml of water

Instructions:

Wash the pork ribs and add the marinade. Stir, and leave to marinate for 30 minutes. Soak the dried mushrooms, remove the stems, wash them. Add them into the marinate and stir. Place the chestnuts into boiling water for 5 minutes before peeling the shells and setting them aside. Mix the garlic and dried onions in a wok and sauté them until they start to smell fragrant. At this point, add the ribs and fry them until golden brown before adding the chestnuts, mushrooms, and seasonings. Stir well. Cover the pot and simmer for 40 minutes until the chestnuts become flaky.

Recipe 2: Papaya and Snow-eared Pig Soup (3-4 servings)

Ingredients:

1 papaya

1 snow fungus

1 portion of Tai Chi pork

pork 2 slices of ginger

2 candied dates

2000ml of water

A pinch of salt

Instructions:

Soak the snow fungus with water, and then rinse several times. Cut off the roots and dice into small pieces. Peel the papaya, remove the core, and cut it into chunks. Wash the candied dates and cut it into small pieces. Put all the ingredients into a pot and wait for the water to boil. Turn down to a simmer for 1 hour and serve. Add salt as necessary and to taste.

Learn more about John Lau Hon Kit and Hong Kong Heritage Pork

Visit www.hkpork.com for more information.

Related Links :

http://www.hkpork.com