Hong Kong ICT Awards 2021 - Smart Mobility Award Winners Unveiled

HONG KONG, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steered by the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer and co-organised by GS1 Hong Kong, the Hong Kong ICT Awards 2021 – Smart Mobility Award Presentation Ceremony was held in HKCEC today. 59 entries from 3 different streams had been received this year, of which 11 of them are awarded. There are some "first-in-Hong Kong" applications, along with patented and trademarked solutions for their original design and sophisticated capabilities, which shows Hong Kong people's ability to "Go Digital, Go Smart" and break through boundaries in times of adversity.



Ir. Dr. Ted Suen, Chairman of the Final Judging Panel of Hong Kong ICT Awards 2021 – Smart Mobility Award and Chief Information Officer of MTR Corporation Ltd.(Back row right to left, 8 on the right); Anna Lin, Chief Executive of GS1 Hong Kong(Back row left to right, 8 on the left), are joined by the other judging members and awardees at the “Smart Mobility Award” presentation ceremony.

The "Smart Mobility Award" aims to encourage the development and adoption of Smart Tourism, Smart Logistics and Smart Transport applications, in order to drive the growth of smart city and enhance the quality of life, creating a more convenient, safer and more efficient environment for citizens and tourists.

"Despite the pandemic's devastating toll on the logistics, transport and tourism industries, Hong Kong people are flexible and smart enough to react swiftly to the challenges with technologies. Both innovative and practical, the winning entries of Smart Mobility Award this year address the public and business community concerns in the new normal, for example improving the parking problem in Hong Kong, resolving the bottlenecks for e-tailers' logistics, or automating check-in / reception, which are uniquely positioned to transform the ways we live and work," said Anna Lin, Chief Executive of GS1 Hong Kong.

Yee Fung Technology Limited won the Smart Mobility Grand Award and Smart Mobility (Smart Transport) Gold Award with its "Hong Kong Science Park Building17W19W Robotic Parking System". The city's first trialed robotic parking system features a combination of technologies including AI, robotics & sensors, automatic EV charging and Robotic Parking System App. It not only offers a safer and enhanced car parking experience, but also facilitates significant space savings, minimized lighting and ventilation power consumption. The smart solution can address the supply of parking spaces issue and promotes better user experience, showing significant potential for growth.

Other cutting-edge winning entries include the first one-stop smart logistics gateway in Hong Kong which connects major eCommerce platforms and logistics couriers, the first IoT platform dedicated to the trail running community, a patented, integrated logistics security solution, a trademarked Smart Hotel Guest Services Robot, and many more. Please visit here for details of the winning entries: https://www.gs1hk.org/sites/default/files/2021-11/ICT-Awards-2021.pdf.

There are 3 award streams under the Hong Kong ICT Awards – Smart Mobility Award, namely Smart Tourism, Smart Logistics and Smart Transport. Selected contestants will be awarded with Gold/ Silver/ Bronze Award, or Certificate of Merit after undergoing adjudication processes and interviews by the judging panel, comprised of members and professionals from the ICT associations, companies, academic and government institutions.

Hong Kong ICT Awards 2021 – Smart Mobility Award winners list (in alphabetical order):

Stream Award Organisation/ Winner Title of Entry Smart

Mobility Grand Yee Fung Technology

Limited. Hong Kong Science Park

Building 17W19W Robotic

Parking System Smart

Transport Gold Yee Fung Technology

Limited. Hong Kong Science Park

Building 17W19W Robotic

Parking System Silver THOUSAND AND ONE

LIMITED Datatone Bronze MTR Corporation Digital initiatives to enable

smart mobility on MTR Tuen

Ma Line Smart

Logistics Gold Appcider Limited ShipAny – Smart Logistics

Gateway for E-Commerce Silver Environmental Protection

Department / Kanhan

Technologies Limited "HoHoSkips" Collection and

Recycling Service for

Construction Waste Bronze PaySmart Capital Limited

(Liquid) Trusted Data by Blockchain,

Turn Data into Working

Capital Certificate of Merit Autotoll International

Limited Secure Transport System Smart

Tourism Silver TravelConnect Limited TripOptimizer Bronze uHey Limited TRAILME Bronze Blue Pin (HK) Limited /

Royal Plaza Hotel Guest Services Robot

For details about "Smart Mobility Award", please visit: https://www.gs1hk.org/SmartMobilityAward.

About GS1 Hong Kong

Founded by the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce in 1989, GS1 Hong Kong (GS1 HK) is the local chapter of GS1®, which supports companies' digitalisation to enhance supply chain transparency and efficiency, ensure product authenticity, and facilitate online and offline commerce with global supply chain standards (product identification key and barcode) and a full spectrum of standard-based platforms, solutions and services.

Currently, GS1 HK has around 8,000 corporate members covering close to 20 industries including retail consumer goods, food and food services, healthcare, apparel, logistics as well as information and technology. By engaging with communities of trading partners, industry organisations, government, and technology providers, GS1 HK is fostering a collaborative ecosystem with the vision of "Smarter Business, Better Life".

Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, GS1® is a not-for-profit, standards organisation that has 115 national chapters serving 150 economies globally. For more information, please visit www.gs1hk.org.