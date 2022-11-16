Hong Kong ICT Awards 2022– Smart Mobility Award Winners Unveiled Smart Mobility Grand Award Goes to Self-service Biometric Identification System

Ms. Anna Lin, Chief Executive of GS1 Hong Kong (red dress in the middle) and the HKICT Awards - Smart Mobility Award winners.

Category

Award

Organisation

Winning Entry

Smart Mobility

Grand

Airport Authority Hong Kong

Flight Token Travel

Smart Transport

Gold

Airport Authority Hong Kong

Flight Token Travel

Silver

eSIX Limited

5G+ Super Connector

Silver

Sino Parking Services Limited / Halo Energy Limited

Electrifying Existing Car Park with

Charging Technology to be EV-Ready

Merit

Urban.Systems Company Limited

MobiPro: Autonomous Vehicle

Mobility-as-a-Service Solution

Smart Logistics

Gold

iLab, Faculty of Architecture, The University of Hong Kong / Estates Office, HKU / Paul Y. Engineering / Logistics and Supply Chain MultiTech R&D Centre

Remote e-Inspection System for

Cross Border MiC Logistics Gold

Schenker International (H.K.) Limited / BPS Global

Management Limited

Asia's First Communal Automated

Logistics Centre



Integrated with Smart Manufacturing - AMC Automated Logistics Centre

Silver

Kin Shun Information Technology (Hong Kong) Limited

Zeek SaaS Solutions

Merit

CUHK Medical Centre

Smart Logistics for CUHK Medical Centre

Smart Tourism

Gold

Maphive Technology Limited / Lands Department

Creation of 3D Indoor Map for Smart City Mobility

Silver

Klook Travel Technology Company Limited

Klook's Dedicated Booking & Distribution Solutions for Global Partners

Silver

Timable Limited

Timable

Merit

West Kowloon Cultural District Authority

West Kowloon Cultural District Mobile App



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 16 November 2022 - Steered by the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer and organised by GS1 Hong Kong (GS1 HK), the Hong Kong ICT Awards 2022 – Smart Mobility Award Presentation Ceremony was held in HKCEC today. Over 80 entries from 3 different streams had been received this year, breaking the application number record since GS1 HK organised the Award 5 years ago, and 12 awardees are crowned. Companies of varying sizes from different sectors, including SMEs, start-ups, listed companies, government departments, education institutions and more, are increasingly committed to digital innovation and have proved themselves worthy of distinction.The "Smart Mobility Award" aims to encourage the development and adoption of Smart Tourism, Smart Logistics and Smart Transport applications, in order to drive the growth of smart city and enhance the quality of life, creating a more convenient, safer and more efficient environment for citizens and tourists.Ms. Anna Lin, Chief Executive of GS1 HK said, "As the pandemic begins to ease and outbound travel restrictions gradually relaxed, the logistics, transportation and tourism industries are tapping in new technologies to prepare for the rebound in passengers and transportation needs forthcoming. From facilitating passenger departure to supporting passenger navigation and travel booking products, they are capitalizing on the trends; we also see solutions that address the day-to-day issues, for example mitigating parking and transport problems, automating the logistics processes, as well as ensuring construction quality, they are raising the bar for people living standard and business operations."Hong Kong Airport Authority won "Smart Mobility Grand Award" and "Smart Mobility (Smart Transport) Gold Award" with its "Flight Token Travel". A convenient service for majority of travelers and manpower / cost saving for the authority, Flight Token Travel is a self-service biometric identification system that enables passengers to enjoy a seamless departure journey at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA). With Flight Token Travel, passengers can pass through various departure checkpoints – from check-in and bag drop to security checks and boarding – by simply showing their faces, and without having to present their travel documents and boarding passes again.The list of Smart Mobility awardees is shown below. For the details, please visit: https://www.gs1hk.org/sites/default/files/publications/GS1%20HK_SMA%202022%20booklet_Final.pdf There are 3 award streams under the Hong Kong ICT Awards 2022 – Smart Mobility Award, namely Smart Logistics, Smart Tourism and Smart Transport. Selected contestants will be awarded with Gold/ Silver/ Bronze Award, or Certificate of Merit after undergoing adjudication processes and interviews by the judging panel, comprised of members and professionals from the ICT associations, companies, academic and government institutions.Hong Kong ICT Awards 2022 – Smart Mobility Award winners list (in alphabetical order):For details about "Smart Mobility Award", please visit https://www.gs1hk.org/SmartMobilityAward Hashtag: #GS1HongKong

About GS1 Hong Kong

Founded by the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce in 1989, GS1 Hong Kong is the local chapter of GS1®, which supports companies' digitalisation to enhance supply chain transparency and efficiency, ensure product authenticity, and facilitate online and offline commerce with global supply chain standards (including GTIN & barcodes) and a full spectrum of standard-based platforms, solutions and services.



Currently, GS1 HK has around 8,000 corporate members covering close to 20 industries including retail consumer goods, food and food services, healthcare, apparel, logistics as well as information and technology. By engaging with communities of trading partners, industry organisations, government, and technology providers, GS1 HK is fostering a collaborative ecosystem with the vision of "Smarter Business, Better Life".



Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, GS1® is a not-for-profit, standards organisation that has 115 national chapters serving 150 economies globally. For more information, please visit www.gs1hk.org .

