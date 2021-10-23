The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors Quantity Surveying Division Conference 2021

Explored challenges and prospects of quantity surveying industry and forged practical solutions

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 23 October 2021 - The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (HKIS) Quantity Surveying Division hosted the HKIS Quantity Surveying Division Conference 2021 at the HKIS Surveyors Learning Centre today. Themed "Forging Ahead: Practical Solutions in Quantity Surveying " this year, the Conference gathered government office heads, business leaders, experts and scholars to share insights on the prospects of the quantity surveying industry. Ms HO Wing Yin, Winnie, JP, Director of Architectural Services, Architectural Services Department of the HKSAR Government attended the Conference as its Guest of Honour. Delivered both online and offline, the Conference drew a participation of over 300 industry professionals today.

Quantity Surveying Division is one of the six divisions of the HKIS and with the largest number of members. The division has adhered to the spirit of excellence for many years. Attributed to having been trained as construction cost consultants, the members are equipped with the expert knowledge of costs, values, finance, contractual arrangements and legal matters in the construction field. In order to provide comprehensive services to society, the service areas also extend from building projects in the past, to civil engineering, mechanical and electrical engineering, renovations and maintenance projects.

The Conference featured with 10 local and overseas industry leaders, experts and scholars deliberated on emerging trends and explored prospects of the quantity surveying industry from all-rounded and professional perspectives. This Conference aimed at inspiring delegates to explore and seize opportunities emerging in the industry.

During the keynote speech, Ms HO Wing Yin, Winnie, JP, Director of Architectural Services, Architectural Services Department of the Hong Kong SAR Government shared with participants the innovative technologies adopted by Architectural Services Department and its quantity surveying branch. It reflects their determination in nurturing innovative quantity surveying to tackle practical problems.

The Conference comprised three sessions, and covers area such as financial claims, financial management, overseas career path, building information modelling and modular integrated construction. Topics discussed included ""Claims due to COVID-19 under different standard forms of contract", "Opportunities and Challenges in Greater Bay Area" and "BIM: Expectations, Shortfalls, Issues and Solutions" and more. Both online and offline participants engaged in active discussion.

Sr Edwin TANG, President of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors mentions in his welcome speech, "Surveyors must keep up with the times and stay ahead of on-going development in our industry. By providing the best professional services we ensure the surveying industry can continue to flourish in Hong Kong."





Sr Amelia FOK, Chairman of the HKIS Quantity Surveying Division mentions in her welcome speech, "With the wide-ranging topics, we hope participants will be inspired by the knowledge and experiences shared by the speakers, and help the industry "Forge Ahead"."

Sr Paul WONG, Chairman of the HKIS Quantity Surveying Division Conference 2021 Organising Committee notes in his closing remarks, "It is our pleasure to invite local and overseas professionals from diverse backgrounds to share their insights regarding the future, challenges and solutions of quantity surveying with us. Through this we hope to get delegates informed and inspired."





List of speakers (in order of speech delivery)

Ms HO Wing Yin, Winnie, JP, Director of Architectural Services, Architectural Services Department, HKSAR Government (Guest of Honour) Sr Gilbert KWOK, Partner, Cocking & Co LLP Mr KHOO Sze Boon, Immediate Past President (QS Division), Singapore Institute of Surveyors & Valuers and Managing Director, Turner & Townsend, Singapore, Vietnam & Philippines Sr YK CHAN, Director, WT Partnership Sr Melody LEUNG Kwan Ngan, Executive M&E Quantity Surveyor, AECOM Cost Consulting and Project Management (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. Sr T T CHEUNG, JP, Past World Chairman, International Cost Engineering Council Sr K C TANG, Director, K.C. Tang Consultants Limited Sr Jason CHAN Tak Chuen, a young qualified QS with BIM experience Sr Rita NG, Group Commercial Director, Paul Y. Engineering Group Sr Mandy NG, Director, Beria Consultants Limited Prof. Malcolm HORNER, Professor, University of Dundee

List of speakers and topics downloadable here: https://www.hkis.org.hk/hkis/general/annual-conf/2021/qsd/qsd-ac2021v7.pdf

Conference Proceeding downloadable here: https://qr.page/g/nqwpYfwOY

Photo caption

001 Around 60 guests and over 300 delegates attended the HKIS Quantity Surveying Division Conference 2021 in person and online respectively.

002 Ms HO Wing Yin, Winnie, JP, Director of Architectural Services, Architectural Services Department, Hong Kong SAR Government opens the Conference.

003 Sr Edwin TANG, President of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors delivers welcome speech.

004 Sr Amelia FOK, Chairman of the HKIS Quantity Surveying Division delivers welcome remarks.

005 Hon Tony TSE Wai-chuen, JP, BBS, Member of Legislative Council (Architectural, Surveying, Planning and Landscape) (3rd right), Sr Edwin TANG, President of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (2nd right), Sr Amelia FOK, Chairman of the HKIS Quantity Surveying Division (4th right), Sr Paul WONG, Chairman of the HKIS Quantity Surveying Division Conference 2021 Organising Committee (4th left) and Office Bearers of the HKIS Quantity Surveying Division presents memento to Ms HO Wing Yin, Winnie, JP (middle).

006 Sr Paul WONG, Chairman of the HKIS Quantity Surveying Division Conference 2021 Organising Committee delivers closing remarks.





About the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors

The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (HKIS) is the only surveying professional body incorporated by ordinance in Hong Kong. As of 10 September 2021, the number of members reached 10,683, of which 7,367 were corporate members, 70 were associate members and 3,246 were probationers and students. HKIS work includes setting standards for professional services and performance, establishing codes of ethics, determining requirements for admission as professional surveyors, and encouraging members to upgrade skills through continuing professional development.

HKIS has an important consultative role in government policy making and on issues affecting the profession. We have advised the government on issues such as project costs, building safety and unauthorized building works, problems of property management, town planning and development strategies, construction quality and housing problems. We have also issued guidance notes on floor area measurement, real estates valuation and land boundary survey,etc.

HKIS official website: http://www.hkis.org.hk

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/hkisofficial





