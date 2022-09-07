Hong Kong James Dyson Award winning design offers personalized vision care and easy eye physiotherapy at home

Easy-to-use non-invasive wearable device could prevent development of glaucoma in mild and pre-glaucoma patients

Glaucoma is a leading cause of vision loss affecting about 80 million people worldwide [1] and every year 3.6 million people lose their vision permanently due to the eye disease. It is also the leading cause of registered, permanent blindness in Hong Kong (23%) [2] .

Caused by interocular pressure (IOP) on the optic nerve, glaucoma is painless and progresses slowly, however there are no preventative therapies to reverse glaucoma.

Current therapeutic approaches to preserve failing vision involve reducing IOP, but are only available for diagnosed patients and may involve invasive surgery or daily doses of eyedrops that may have side effects

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 7 September 2022 - This year's Hong Kong national James Dyson Award winner attempts to find a new solution to solve this problem. O_Oley is non-invasive, physiotherapy device that can stop the development of glaucoma in mild and pre-glaucoma patients. Users wear a set of comfortable curved-shell goggles for contactless thermal stretching of their eyes. Through customisable adjustments, the device actively stretches the ocular muscles of the eye, enhances tear secretion and improves ocular compliance.Comprising a corneal tissue compliance improvement (CTCI) system and multiple visible and IR spectrums to increase the temperature of the ocular tissue, the O_Oley boosts blood circulation and induces relaxing thermal stretching of the ocular tissue to strengthen its ability to withstand intra-ocular pressure. This reduces stress in the ocular tissues and decreases the risk of optic nerve damage caused by glaucoma.Unlike other treatments for glaucoma for diagnosed patients, O_Oley is non-invasive and offers a comfortable warming therapeutic experience suitable for home use.O_Oley was designed by a team from Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, comprising Kin Nam Kwok (leader), Kwun Chung Chan, Minji Seo and Yuen Yin Leung.The HKUST team hopes their design can help reduce the global prevalence of glaucoma with an easy-to-use device that can be adjusted for different users' needs and is comfortable enough to keep using on a daily basis.Winning the Hong Kong national leg of the James Dyson Award will inject £5,000 into the O_Oley project, enabling the team to patent their design and kickstart a startup so they can make O_Oley smaller, lighter, and more effective.The first engineering and clinical prototype of O_Oley took the form of swimming goggles with a flat crystal sheet at front that allowed the team to monitor ocular conditions under different stretching levels. By 3D scanning a face model the team could test and examine the fit of various goggle shapes. For the commercial prototype, they simplified the design, making it more comfortable and robust.The O_Oley will progress to the international stage of the James Dyson Award and the O_Oley team aims to commercialise this product. The team wants to get user feedback to improve the interface and functionality and hopes to build personalized exercise protocols on top of the design based on the users' conditions and ocular health. The team also wants to develop a mobile app to make the customization process easier and more enjoyable for the users.The International shortlist will be announced on 12October, and the International winners on 16November.Dysgraphia is a learning disorder associated with impaired writing ability. People with dysgraphia have difficulty with writing legibly and quickly. Estimated to affect 10% of the global population, including James Dyson, diagnosis for Chinese speakers with dysgraphia involves lengthy assessments by psychologists.PreDyctor is the world's first dysgraphia identifier for Chinese language handwriting. It offers a quick and low-cost pre-screening system that can assess Chinese characters and estimate the chance that the writer has dysgraphia. PreDyctor analyses handwriting using two independent models: a rule-based scoring model and a similarity-based comparison model. It then aggregates the outputs of the two models to estimate the probability that the user has dysgraphia. PreDyctor can identify Chinese-speaking children with dysgraphia for early intervention programs.

