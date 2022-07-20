Hong Kong Life is the First Hong Kong Insurer to Adopt "iAM Smart" For Both Customer Identity Verification and Account Login

Hong Kong Life held a launch event to announce the adoption of iAM Smart for customer identity verification in customer serving account login, attended by Senior Management of Hong Kong Life and the representatives from The Hong Kong Federation of Insurers, the Hong Kong Cyberport and the MediConCen Limited.

(From left : Mr. Jonathan Ko, Director, Corporate Strategy of Hong Kong Life; Ms. Margaret Tsang, Chief Operating Officer of Hong Kong Life; Mr. Eric Chan, Chief Public Mission Officer of the Hong Kong Cyberport; Mr. Raymond Chang, General Manager of Hong Kong Life; Ms. Selina Lau, Chief Executive of The Hong Kong Federation of Insurers; Mr. William Yeung, Co-founder & CEO of MediConCen Limited; Ms. Micky Cho, Chief Marketing Officer of Hong Kong Life)



