Hong Kong Life gives away 100 "We-Care Backpack" comprising mandatory quarantine subsidy, free hospital income benefit and multiple offers

Offer Webpage will be open for online registration on 22 February 2022

HONG KONG, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 epidemic situation remains volatile recently and everyone may be subject to mandatory quarantine at any time. General public inevitably feel worried about personal health and life changes. Hong Kong Life would provide the general public with positive energy and support by offering 100 "We-Care Backpack" comprising Mandatory Quarantine Subsidy, Free Hospital Income Benefit, MediEasy Outpatient Service Offer, VHIS Premium Discount Incentive and "We-Care Reward" Premium Discount Voucher to accompany everyone to fight against the epidemic. ("We-Care Backpack" worth up to HKD8,800 each, on a first-come-first-served basis, while stocks last.)

Upon successful registration of the "We-Care Backpack", registrants may enjoy the Benefits and Offers stated below during the Benefit Term:

1. Mandatory Quarantine Subsidy

If the Successful Registrant is required to undergo mandatory quarantine by The Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health after 3 days from the starting date of the Benefit Term, an amount of HKD1,000 Mandatory Quarantine Subsidy will be paid.

2. Free Hospital Income Benefit

Within the Benefit Term, if the Successful Registrant is confined to a hospital in Hong Kong as suffering from COVID-19, an amount of HKD1,200 for each Day of Confinement will be paid, with the maximum amount of HKD6,000.

3. MediEasy Outpatient Service

Successful Registrant will be entitled to a MediEasy Outpatient Service registration quota (worth HKD800). Upon successful registration of MediEasy Outpatient Service, registrant may enjoy unlimited comprehensive medical services at a discounted fee within 6 months at the designated cooperative medical network of Hong Kong Life. Services include General Practitioner, Specialist, Chinese Medicine Practitioner, Chiropractor treatment, Physiotherapy and Dental Consultation, etc.

4. VHIS Premium Discount Incentive

Successful Registrant can enjoy 70% 1st year premium discount, and 30% 2nd year discount for online application of Health Essential Medical Plan–Standard.

5. "We-Care Reward" Premium Discount Voucher (HKD1,000)

Successful Registrant will be entitled to a "We-Care Reward" Premium Discount Voucher (the Voucher is transferrable) upon successful registration of the "We-Care backpack". Person who has completed three doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Hong Kong, or whose child aged below 18 has completed at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Hong Kong can enjoy HKD1,000 or USD 125 premium discount for application of a specified Eligible Life Insurance Plan at the branches of the Appointed Licensed Insurance Agency of Hong Kong Life with the "We-Care Reward" Premium Discount Voucher.

Registration Details

The "We-Care Backpack" Offer Webpage on the Hong Kong Life Website will be open for online registration from 22 February 2022, 4 p.m. till 27 March 2022, 11:59 p.m. ("Promotion Period").

Successful applicants will receive a confirmation email issued by Hong Kong Life and the Benefit Term of the "We-Care Backpack" starts from the Date of Registration till 31 March 2022. Each Successful Registrant is only entitled to the "We-Care Backpack" once. If the applicant has repeatedly registered for the "We-Care Backpack", the Benefit Term will be determined based on the earliest Date of Registration.

Eligibility

aged 18 to 65 (age at last birthday) on the Date of Registration; currently residing in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (" Hong Kong ") and holding a valid Hong Kong Identity Card on the Date of Registration; and successfully registered for "We-Care Backpack" in Hong Kong Life website within the Promotion Period, and has conducted the entire registration process in Hong Kong .

Ms. Micky Cho, Chief Marketing Officer of Hong Kong Life, said: "The ongoing epidemic of COVID-19 has greatly affected the daily lives of citizen and they may be subject to mandatory quarantine at any time. Hong Kong Life understands their protection needs and specially gives away 100 "We-Care Backpack" comprising Mandatory Quarantine Subsidy, Free Hospital Income Benefit, and multiple offers. We would like to bring positive energy and support to citizen and walk side by side with everyone to fight against the COVID-19 epidemic."

*The Mandatory Quarantine Subsidy can only be enjoyed if mandatory quarantine required by The Centre for Health Protection of the Department of Health is after 3 days from the starting date of the Benefit Term.

Terms and conditions apply. For details, please visit Hong Kong Life Website (www.hklife.com.hk) or call Hong Kong Life Customer Service Hotline at 2290 2882.

About Hong Kong Life

Established in 2001, Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited ("Hong Kong Life") was founded by five local financial institutions including Asia Insurance Company Limited, Chong Hing Bank Limited, CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited, OCBC Wing Hang Bank Limited and Shanghai Commercial Bank Limited, which laid their foundations and have been serving customers in Hong Kong for more than 50 years in average. Through our extensive network of around 150 distribution points comprising Chong Hing Bank, CMB Wing Lung Bank, OCBC Wing Hang and Shanghai Commercial Bank, we offer efficient one-stop integrated products and services to customers.