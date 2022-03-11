Hong Kong Life launches "VHIS Certified Plans - Fabulous Offer" providing up to 70% First Year Premium Discount and multiple offers

HONG KONG, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Life is dedicated to helping customers enjoy a better life by providing comprehensive and caring products. Hong Kong Life specially presents the "VHIS Certified Plans – Fabulous Offer"[1] to encourage customers to enhance their health protection. From now until 31 March 2022, first 100 customers with successful application for the VHIS Certified Plans including Health Essential Medical Plan – Standard and Health Supreme Medical Plan, may enjoy up to 70% First Year Premium Discount, the registration quota of "MediEasy Outpatient Service"[2] and a "Fabulous" Premium Discount Voucher (the offers are subject to a limited quota, on a first-come-first-served basis while quota lasts).

Offer 1：First Year Premium Discount offer[1]

With successful application for Health Essential Medical Plan – Standard or Health Supreme Medical Plan, customers may enjoy First Year Premium Discount as specified below:

VHIS Certified Plans First Year Premium Discount Health Essential Medical Plan – Standard 70% Health Supreme Medical Plan 50%

Offer 2: "Love Health - MediEasy" [1]

After the policy of Health Essential Medical Plan – Standard or Health Supreme Medical Plan being successfully issued, customers may enjoy the registration quota of "MediEasy Outpatient Service" [2] (worth HKD800 ) by fulfilling the Annualized First Year Premium requirements as specified below:

Annualized First Year Premium (HKD) "MediEasy Outpatient Service"[2] Registration Quota 6,000 – 17,999 1 (valued at HKD800) 18,000 or above 2 (valued at HKD1,600)

How will you benefit from registering "MediEasy Outpatient Service" ?

Upon successful registration of "MediEasy Outpatient Service" [2] , customers can enjoy unlimited comprehensive medical services at a discounted fee within 6 months at the designated cooperative medical network of Hong Kong Life. Services include General Practitioner, Specialist, Chinese Medicine Practitioner, Chiropractor treatment, Physiotherapy and Dental Consultation, etc.

"MediEasy Outpatient Service" [2] discounted fee up to 60% off per visit:

Service Type Average Original Fee per visit[3] (HKD) Average Discounted Fee per visit[3] (HKD) General Practitioner (Consultation with 3 days of basic medication) 300 160 Specialist Practitioner 780 310 Physiotherapy (Single treatment fee, excluded Shockwave Therapy) 600 300 Chinese Medicine Practitioner (Consultation with 2 packs of Chinese herbal medication) 200 165 Acupuncture Treatment (Consultation with single treatment fee) 350 175 Bone-setting Treatment (Consultation with single treatment fee) 300 175 Chiropractic Treatment (Consultation with single treatment fee) 630 240 Dental Consultation (Scaling and polishing with Oral Examination) 380 215

Offer 3："Fabulous" Premium Discount Voucher[1]

Clients may enjoy a "Fabulous" Premium Discount Voucher, valued at HKD1,000 or USD125 after the policy of Health Essential Medical Plan – Standard or Health Supreme Medical Plan being successfully issued.

In addition, each of the eligible insured person can apply tax deduction amount up to HKD 8,000 per year[4] upon successful application for the VHIS Certified Plans including Health Essential Medical Plan – Standard and Health Supreme Medical Plan.

Ms. Micky Cho, Chief Marketing Officer of Hong Kong Life, said: "During the COVID-19 epidemic, the growing health consciousness among the public increases the demand for health protection. Hong Kong Life specially rolls out the "VHIS Certified Plans – Fabulous Offer" offering up to 70% First Year Premium Discount and multiple offers for successful application of designated VHIS plans during the promotion period. Customers may seize the opportunity to protect themselves and their family with a more comprehensive coverage and move towards a healthier life."

Terms and conditions apply. For details of VHIS Certified Plans and the promotion offer, please refer to the relevant product and promotion leaflets, contact Hong Kong Life Customer Service Hotline at 2290 2882, or visit Hong Kong Life website www.hklife.com.hk.

Note:

Terms and Conditions apply. Offer details: https://bit.ly/30BxHl3 Subject to the Terms and Conditions of "MediEasy Outpatient Service". The Average Original Fee per visit and the Average Discounted Fee per visit are for reference only and may vary per Network Doctor. Final discounted fee will be subject to the latest fee provided by the Network Doctor. Network Doctors reserve the right to charge extra fee for medication if, in the professional medical opinion of the Network Doctors, specific prescription is required. For VHIS Certified Plans, the maximum tax deductible amount for each taxpayer for each of the eligible life insured every year of assessment is HKD8,000 . The actual tax savings depends on the personal tax assessment and applicable tax rate of each the taxpayer. For tax related enquiries, please visit www.ind.gov.hk or contact the Inland Revenue Department directly. Customers may also seek independent and professional advice from the tax and accounting advisors.

About Hong Kong Life

Established in 2001, Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited ("Hong Kong Life") was founded by five local financial institutions including Asia Insurance Company Limited, Chong Hing Bank Limited, CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited, OCBC Wing Hang Bank Limited and Shanghai Commercial Bank Limited, which laid their foundations and have been serving customers in Hong Kong for more than 50 years in average. Through our extensive network of around 150 distribution points comprising Chong Hing Bank, CMB Wing Lung Bank, OCBC Wing Hang and Shanghai Commercial Bank, we offer efficient one-stop integrated products and services to customers.