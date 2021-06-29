Hong Kong Life Offers "Healthcare Backpack" to Fully Vaccinated Persons

Activity Webpage will be open for online registration on 30 June 2021

HONG KONG, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To accompany the public to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Hong Kong Life specially offers 200 packs of "Healthcare Backpack" to persons who have completed their COVID-19 vaccination course, which include Free Hospital Income Benefit, Free Accidental Death Benefit, Second Medical Opinion from Overseas Expert Service, "MediEasy Outpatient Service" Offer and Health Service Discount Offer. ("Healthcare Backpack" worth up to HKD112,000, on a first-one-first served basis, while stocks last.)

Upon successful registration of the "Healthcare Backpack", applicants may enjoy the Free Benefits, Services and Discount Offers stated below within the Benefit Term:

1. Free Hospital Income Benefit[2]

Within the Benefit Term, if the Eligible Person is confined to a hospital in Hong Kong as suffering from sickness or disease, an amount of HKD1,000 for each Day of Confinement will be paid, with the maximum amount of HKD10,000.

2. Free Accidental Death Benefit[2]

Within the Benefit Term, if the Eligible Person sustains Injury[3] resulting in death in Hong Kong, an amount of HKD100,000 will be paid.

3. Second Medical Opinion from Overseas Expert Service[4]

If the Eligible Person is diagnosed with the Critical Illness[3] covered by the service, the service enables the Eligible Person to access opinions from the expertise of top medical specialists in the United States (worth HKD1,200).

4. "MediEasy Outpatient Service" Offer[5],[6]

Eligible Person will be entitled to a "MediEasy Outpatient Service" registration quota (worth HKD800). Upon successful registration of "MediEasy Outpatient Service", Eligible Person may enjoy unlimited comprehensive medical services at a discounted fee within 6 months at the designated cooperative medical network of Hong Kong Life. Services include General Practitioner, Specialist, Chinese Medicine Practitioner, Chiropractor treatment, Physiotherapy and Dental Consultation, etc.

5. Health Service Discount Offer[7]

Eligible Person may enjoy Hong Kong Life unique discount offer for health services such as health check, vaccination and diagnostic services etc. at designated medical providers.

Registration Details

The "Healthcare Backpack" Activity Webpage on the Hong Kong Life Website will be open for online registration from 30 June 2021, 9 a.m. till 31 August 2021, 11:59 p.m. ("Promotion Period").

Successful applicants will receive a confirmation email issued by Hong Kong Life and the Benefit Term of the "Healthcare Backpack" starts from the Date of Registration till 31 December 2021. Each Eligible Person must not register or be entitled to the "Healthcare Backpack" for more than once. If the Eligible Person has repeatedly registered for the "Healthcare Backpack", the Benefit Term will be determined based on the earliest Date of Registration.

Eligibility

aged 18 to 65 (age at last birthday) on the Date of Registration ; currently residing in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (" Hong Kong ") and holding a valid Hong Kong Identity Card on the Date of Registration ; completed (2) doses of the series with the same COVID-19 vaccine in Hong Kong [1]; successfully registered for "Healthcare Backpack" in Hong Kong Life website within the Promotion Period, and has conducted the entire registration process in Hong Kong .

Ms. Micky Cho, Chief Marketing Officer of Hong Kong Life, said: "Hong Kong Life understands that the public has become more aware of personal health and protection needs under the epidemic. Vaccination helps to achieve herd immunity so that life could return to normal as soon as possible. Thus, Hong Kong Life offers 200 packs of 'Healthcare backpack' to persons have completed their COVID-19 vaccination course, which include Free Hospital Income Benefit, Free Accidental Death Benefit, Second Medical Opinion from Overseas Expert Service, 'MediEasy Outpatient Service' Offer and Health Service Discount Offer, walking side by side with everyone to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic."

Terms and conditions apply. For details, please visit "Healthcare Backpack" Activity Webpage on the Hong Kong Life Website or call Hong Kong Life Customer Service Hotline at 2290 2882.

Remarks: 1. Hong Kong Life reserves the right to request the Eligible Person to provide the COVID-19 vaccination record of the completion of two doses of the series with the same COVID-19 vaccine in Hong Kong for verification. 2. For the claim of Free Hospital Income Benefit and Free Accidental Death Benefit, required documents for claims and COVID-19 vaccination record of the completion of two doses of the series with the same COVID-19 vaccine in Hong Kong must be furnished to Hong Kong Life. 3. Please refer to the Terms and Conditions of "Healthcare Backpack" for the definitions of Injury and Critical Illness. 4. All the services and benefits under Second Medical Opinion from Overseas Expert Service are arranged by Hong Kong Life and rendered by Inter Partner Assistance Hong Kong Limited ("IPA"). Hong Kong Life shall not be liable to the Eligible Person in respect of any loss, damage, expense, suit, action or proceeding suffered or incurred by the Eligible Person, whether directly or indirectly, arising from or in connection with the services provided or advice given by IPA or its representatives, or the availability of such services. 5. To enjoy the MediEasy Outpatient Service, registration via the MediEasy Outpatient Service webpage (https://i.hklife.com.hk/foPortal/#/en) and download of "HKLife" App must be completed within the Benefit Term of "Healthcare Backpack". Terms and Conditions apply. 6. MediEasy Outpatient Service is rendered by MediConCen Limited ("MediConCen"). Hong Kong Life shall have no liability relating to any aspect of the MediEasy Outpatient Service by MediConCen, including but not limited to service quality or diagnosis result or consultation service provided by MediConCen and/or collection and use of the service user's personal data by MediConCen. 7. Health Services are rendered by Zanolife Limited ("Zanolife"). Hong Kong Life shall have no liability relating to any aspect of the Health Services by Zanolife, including but not limited to service quality or diagnosis result or consultation service provided by Zanolife and/or the collection and use of the service user's personal data by Zanolife. 8. Hong Kong Life reserves the right to change any terms and conditions of the "Healthcare Backpack" without prior notices. Hong Kong Life reserves the right of final decision in case of any dispute.

About Hong Kong Life

Established in 2001, Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited ("Hong Kong Life") was founded by five local financial institutions including Asia Insurance Company Limited, Chong Hing Bank Limited, CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited, OCBC Wing Hang Bank Limited and Shanghai Commercial Bank Limited, which laid their foundations and have been serving customers in Hong Kong for more than 50 years in average. Through our extensive network of around 150 distribution points comprising Chong Hing Bank, CMB Wing Lung Bank, OCBC Wing Hang and Shanghai Commercial Bank, we offer efficient one-stop integrated products and services to customers.