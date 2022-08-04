Hong Kong Life’s Wealth Up Savings Insurance Plan Combines Life Protection and Potential Wealth Appreciation with Premium Discount and up to 4.24% p.a. Projected Total Return Rate upon Policy Maturity

6 - 20



Applicable to the Life Insured



with issue age 70 or below:



105% of Total Premiums Paid6



OR



100% of Guaranteed Cash Value as at the date of death of the Life Insured (whichever is greater)



Applicable to the Life Insured



with issue age above 70:



101% of Total Premiums Paid6



OR



100% of Guaranteed Cash Value as at the date of death of the Life Insured (whichever is greater)



plus Terminal Dividend (non-guaranteed)4 (if any),

less Indebtedness (if any).

