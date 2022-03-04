Hong Kong Life safeguards customers with "Health Amulet" Free Benefit during the epidemic

HONG KONG, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Life is committed to providing appropriate and comprehensive protection plans for our customers and helping them embrace a healthy life. In view of the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic and the increase in confirmed cases, Hong Kong Life specially provides customers with "Health Amulet" Free Benefit.

From 1 March to 31 March 2022, with the application for any insurance plans (except specific products1) of Hong Kong Life at the Appointed Licensed Insurance Agency of Hong Kong Life and the policy being successfully issued, Hong Kong Life will provide up to HKD7,500 Free Hospital Income Benefit if the Life Insured is diagnosed as suffering from "Coronavirus Disease 2019(COVID-19)" so as to give customers a peace of mind during the epidemic. ("Health Amulet" Free Benefit is available on a first-come-first-served basis, while stocks last.)

"Health Amulet" Free Benefit Free Hospital Income Benefit HKD1,500 per day of confinement (Maximum 5 days, with the maximum amount of HKD7,500) (Benefit term till 30 April 2022) Quota First 100 Clients (Counted per Appointed Licensed Insurance Agency of Hong Kong Life, on a first-come-first-served basis, subject to the Policy Issue Date)

Ms. Micky Cho, Chief Marketing Officer of Hong Kong Life, said: "Hong Kong Life understands that customers care much about their personal health and protection needs during the epidemic. We specially offer "Health Amulet" Free Benefit to customers with successful application within the promotion period. Free Hospital Income Benefit will be provided if the Life Insured is diagnosed as suffering from "Coronavirus Disease 2019(COVID-19)" to ease the financial burden of customers. We would keep walking side by side with customers to fight against the epidemic."

Terms and conditions apply. For details, please visit Hong Kong Life Website (www.hklife.com.hk) or call Hong Kong Life Customer Service Hotline at 2290 2882.

Note: 1. Specific products include Smart 3 Savings Insurance Plan, Fortune Plus II Savings Insurance Plan and Power Saver 6 III RMB Endowment Plan

About Hong Kong Life

Established in 2001, Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited ("Hong Kong Life") was founded by five local financial institutions including Asia Insurance Company Limited, Chong Hing Bank Limited, CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited, OCBC Wing Hang Bank Limited and Shanghai Commercial Bank Limited, which laid their foundations and have been serving customers in Hong Kong for more than 50 years in average. Through our extensive network of around 150 distribution points comprising Chong Hing Bank, CMB Wing Lung Bank, OCBC Wing Hang and Shanghai Commercial Bank, we offer efficient one-stop integrated products and services to customers.