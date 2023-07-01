Hong Kong Mathematics Team Shines, Claiming Historic Victory at International Mathematics Wizard Challenge 2023

The Hong Kong Mathematics Team delivered a stunning performance at the International Mathematics Wizard Challenge (IMWiC) held in Malaysia from June 23-26, 2023, claiming victory over Asia's leading mathematical powerhouses.

—

Five Exceptional Representatives Lead Hong Kong to Unprecedented Triumph Over Regional Powerhouses

In a remarkable showcase of aptitude, the Hong Kong Mathematics Team, comprising just five representatives, chosen from 723 candidates in the process of selection test, secured one top scorer, four gold, and one silver medal, surpassing the Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand for the first time in the competition's history. The Philippines earned second place with three gold medals, followed by Indonesia and Thailand in third and fourth places with two gold medals each.

This achievement underscores Hong Kong's immense potential in the realm of mathematics, demonstrating the ability to compete with exceptional students on the international stage.

Prodigious Aristle International Kindergarten Student Wu Hou Lam Excels as Top Scorer in IMWiC 2023 Grade 1 Contest

Wu Hou Lam, a prestigious student of Aristle International Kindergarten and a Grade K Challenger, emerged as a top scorer in the Grade 1 contest at IMWiC 2023. Displaying unparalleled talent, Wu claimed the gold medal in Grade 1, earning the prestigious title of Top Scorer.

Hong Kong Team Victorious: Dr. Leo K.H. Lee, Team Leader, celebrates with winners and companions (Upper Photo). Wu Hou Lam, Hong Kong’s “MAGICAL KID” and Top Scorer in IMWiC, poses with team leaders from the Philippines, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Indonesia (Lower Photo)

Hong Kong’s Team Leader Envisions IMWiC Victory as a Springboard for Hong Kong's Future Success in International Mathematics Competitions

Dr. Leo K.H. Lee, Hong Kong’s Team Leader, noted that IMWiC attracts numerous high-caliber and renowned students who have previously won gold medals or even championships in other international mathematics contests. He expressed optimism that this victory would serve as a catalyst for other Hong Kong participants, encouraging them to excel in upcoming math contests throughout the year and further elevate their performances.

Contact Info:

Name: Ms. Allison Ip

Email: Send Email

Organization: International Enterprise of Education Research and Culture

Website: https://www.iercofficial.com/



Release ID: 89101311

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.