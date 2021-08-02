Hong Kong Medical Consultants (HKMC) Opens the HKMC Integrated Medical Centre in Central

A Wide Spectrum of Medical Specialties under One Roof to Support Expansion and Meet Demand for One-stop Quality Medical Services

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 2 August 2021 - Hong Kong Medical Consultants Holdings Limited ("Hong Kong Medical Consultants", "HKMC" or the "Group"), a leading multi-specialty medical services group in Hong Kong, announced today the grand opening of the HKMC Integrated Medical Centre on the 9th Floor of Central Building, Central, Hong Kong.









HKMC Integrated Medical Centre provides a wide range of 11 medical specialties.





Established in 2013, HKMC is a multi-disciplinary private medical services group, operating under a doctor-led management team and chaired by its founder Dr. Kenneth Tsang. The Group comprises specialist doctors and allied healthcare professionals with extensive clinical experience in their respective areas of expertise.





With a GFA of approximately 16,200 sq. ft. on the entire 9th Floor of Central Building, the HKMC Integrated Medical Centre has been running smoothly since its commencement of operations in June 2021. The new Integrated Medical Centre is supported by a team of 15 specialist doctors spanning 11 medical specialties (Respiratory Medicine, Cardiology, Neurology, Geriatric Medicine, Nephrology, Paediatrics, Oncology, Psychiatry, Gastroenterology & Hepatology, Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism and Rheumatology).

In October 2019, the Group also acquired Hong Kong Imaging and Diagnostic Centre Limited, which has two imaging and diagnoses centres and one laboratory located in Central, thereby providing the Group's diagnostic services with in-house imaging and other diagnostic facilities.





Dental services have been newly introduced in May 2021, expanding the Group's capabilities in meeting the rising demand for private specialty services in Hong Kong, with an estimated CAGR of revenue of 5.8% increasing from HK$29.7 billion in 2020 to HK$37.3 billion in 2024[1] .

HKMC will continue to recruit talented medical practitioners in Hong Kong by taking advantage of the trend of consolidation of smaller medical practices in Hong Kong. A number of key intitaitves will be spearheaded to provide a wider variety of specialist medical services, including:

the addition of dermatology specialist service by setting up a new dermatology centre. It will lead to our further growth because there is a strong demand for dermatology services for both medical and aesthetic purposes;

the extension of oncology specialist services by setting up a new oncology centre;

HKMC's purchase of the 6 th floor of Euro Trade Centre in Central (GFA of approximately 5,200 sq. ft.) in March 2021, and the Group will establish a comprehensive diagnostic centre with CT, MRI, ultrasound and other related imaging and diagnostic facilities on the same floor;

the recently introduced medical concierge services of HKMC will assist the promotion of new businesses through the initiation of health check programmes; and

the licensed wholesale pharmacy where HKMC can store and distribute medicine to its Medical Centres as well as to other third-party private medical practitioners on a wholesale basis.

About Hong Kong Medical Consultants (HKMC)

Established in 2013, HKMC is a multi-specialty private medical services group in Hong Kong, comprising specialist doctors and allied healthcare professionals with extensive clinical experience in their respective areas. HKMC provides a wide range of specialist medical services, complemented by various allied health and medical management services under two brands (namely "Hong Kong Medical Consultants" and "Hong Kong Imaging and Diagnostic Centre"). Currently, the Group covers 11 medical specialties, including Respiratory Medicine, Cardiology, Neurology, Geriatric Medicine, Nephrology, Paediatrics, Oncology, Psychiatry, Gastroenterology & Hepatology, Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism and Rheumatology.





