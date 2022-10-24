Hong Kong MEGA SHOW is Set to Return in November 2022

Unveiling the Latest Global Market Trend

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 24 October 2022 - After almost three years' suspension of physical international trade shows in Hong Kong, the 2022 MEGA SHOW returns to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 15-18 November 2022 to meet the sourcing needs of international buyers as the COVID-19 pandemic recedes.The four-day physical event will once again showcase a wide array of on-trend gifts & premiums, housewares and kitchen, toys and baby products, festive, Christmas and seasonal, as well as sporting goods, mainly from Asia.With trending products from Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Thailand, Bangladesh, India, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Turkey and Vietnam, etc., MEGA SHOW is set to be one of the most anticipated shows in Asia this November for international buyers to source and keep track of the latest global market trend.A special cash sponsorship of USD200 will be offered to qualified pre-registered overseas buyers to cover their traveling & hotel expenses on a first-come, first-served basis (terms & conditions applied).Registration for trade professionals is now open and the full list of participants is available online at www.mega-show.com15 November 2022 (TUESDAY) 09:30 - 18:0016 November 2022 (WEDNESDAY) 09:30 - 18:0017 November 2022 (THURSDAY) 09:30 - 18:0018 November 2022 (FRIDAY) 09:30 - 17:00Hashtag: #MEGASHOW

Over the past twenty-eight years, MEGA SHOW Series has established its reputation as the most important showcase and sourcing hub for Made in Asia products in Hong Kong in Autumn.



