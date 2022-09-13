HONG KONG OBSERVATION WHEEL AND AIA VITALITY PARK CELEBRATE 5 MILLIONTH VISITOR

Continued Success and Support for Landmark Hong Kong Destination

Hong Kong, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Observation Wheel presented by AIA celebrated a milestone on Monday by welcoming its 5 millionth visitor within its first five years of operation.

Kaka Tang and Kenny Tsoi, who lives in Kwun Tong, were the lucky riders. The couple, who were visiting the Wheel for their very first time, received a variety of commemorative celebratory gifts including a lifetime of free rides on the Wheel, two fitness trackers from AIA Vitality and exclusive tailored health and wellness experiences at AIA Vitality Park.

To celebrate the milestone, 500 free Hong Kong Observation Wheel tickets were given to the public who shared their 'sweetest moment at the Wheel' online. The occasion of the 5 millionth visitor coincided with celebrations of the mid-Autumn festival in Hong Kong. Special lantern-making classes and colouring competitions were held for children with special prizes offered to the most creative submissions.

Since its opening in December 2017, the Hong Kong Observation Wheel presented by AIA and AIA Vitality Park have been enthusiastically embraced by the public. The affordable ride on the Hong Kong Observation Wheel and the nearly 600 free health and wellness activities offered at the AIA Vitality Park have attracted over 17,500 participants and the overall customer satisfaction rate at the destination has been 97 per cent.

Despite social restrictions linked to the pandemic over the past years, Hong Kong Observation Wheel's operating company The Entertainment Corporation Limited (TECL) and Principal Sponsor AIA have remained committed to providing unique and joyful experiences for the people of Hong Kong. In December 2021, the AIA Vitality Hub was launched to offer a variety of free health and wellness activities for people of all ages. To date, nearly 4,000 people have participated in these classes. This year also saw the introduction of themed weekend events, including International Yoga Weekend, World Dance Weekend, family activities to celebrate Mother's Day and Father's Day.

The Hong Kong Observation Wheel's world-first Augmented Reality App presented by AIA is another example of the unique experiences offered to visitors. The app guides them through some of the key historical views and stories from along Hong Kong Island and Kowloon's waterfronts, with real-time recreations of historical buildings and landmarks, from the viewpoint of the Wheel.

In addition, TECL and its partner companies have introduced several award-winning seasonal events at the destination. These included The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park, Winter at the Wheel, The Lawn Club, and Summer at the Wheel. These activities have supported a large number of small businesses and charities and have garnered positive worldwide media attention.For information about the Hong Kong Observation Wheel and events at the AIA Vitality Park and AIA Vitality Hub, please visit www.hkow.hk or www.facebook.com/hkowofficial/

About Hong Kong Observation Wheel and AIA Vitality Park

Hong Kong Observation Wheel and AIA Vitality Park is operated by The Entertainment Corporation Ltd (TECL), offering visitors spectacular day and night-time views of both Hong Kong Island and Tsim Sha Tsui. With its spacious 42 gondolas, this 60-meter tall attraction offers exciting 15 minute rides for guests. TECL and AIA are committed to leveraging the Hong Kong Observation Wheel and the AIA Vitality Park as a destination to promote healthy living and making this iconic landmark an experience which everyone in Hong Kong can enjoy.

About AIA Hong Kong & Macau

AIA Group Limited established its operations in Hong Kong in 1931. To date, AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau have close to 19,000 financial planners1, as well as an extensive network of brokerage and bancassurance partners. We serve over 3.4 million customers2, offering them a wide selection of professional services and products ranging from individual life, group life, accident, medical and health, pension, personal lines insurance to investment-linked assurance schemes with numerous investment options. We are also dedicated to providing superb product solutions to meet the financial needs of high net worth customers.